Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 7 in India as Two Patients Die in Gujarat and Bihar, Total Cases at 341

New Delhi: Three more people with COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus, died on Sunday, taking the toll in India to seven as the total number of cases rose to 341 across the country.

The three who died on Sunday were a 63-year-old from Mumbai, a 38-year-old in Patna, Bihar, and a 69-year-old in Surat, Gujarat. The Patna patient was the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in the country. Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab have also reported one death each so far.

The figure of 341 cases include 63 cases in Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases, including three foreigners. On Sunday, 26 new cases were reported.

The number of cases has spiked in the last three days. Experts have warned that the country's cases are growing at rates seen during the early stages of the outbreak in other countries, which subsequently reported exponential increases in infections.

On Sunday, the government issued an advisory asking states to shutdown 75 coronavirus-hit districts completely, and also suspended all trains, metro services and inter-state buses as a containment measure.

The total number of cases includes 41 foreign nationals and five deaths, the latest being reported from Maharashtra, taking the death toll in the state to two. Twenty-four others have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Kerala has reported 52 cases, including seven foreign nationals. Delhi has reported 27 positive cases, including a foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 25 cases, including a foreigner.

Telangana has reported 21 cases, including 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has reported 24 cases, including two foreigners. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

Karnataka has 20 coronavirus patients. Punjab and Ladakh have 13 cases each. Gujarat has 14 cases while Tamil Nadu has 6 cases, which includes 2 foreigners. Chandigarh has five cases.

