Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 7 in India as Two Patients Die in Gujarat and Bihar, Total Cases at 341

The Patna , at 38 years old, was the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in the country.

News18.com

Updated:March 22, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 7 in India as Two Patients Die in Gujarat and Bihar, Total Cases at 341
Passengers wear face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 at the Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad on March 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

New Delhi: Three more people with COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus, died on Sunday, taking the toll in India to seven as the total number of cases rose to 341 across the country.

The three who died on Sunday were a 63-year-old from Mumbai, a 38-year-old in Patna, Bihar, and a 69-year-old in Surat, Gujarat. The Patna patient was the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in the country. Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab have also reported one death each so far.

The figure of 341 cases include 63 cases in Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases, including three foreigners. On Sunday, 26 new cases were reported.

The number of cases has spiked in the last three days. Experts have warned that the country's cases are growing at rates seen during the early stages of the outbreak in other countries, which subsequently reported exponential increases in infections.

On Sunday, the government issued an advisory asking states to shutdown 75 coronavirus-hit districts completely, and also suspended all trains, metro services and inter-state buses as a containment measure.

The total number of cases includes 41 foreign nationals and five deaths, the latest being reported from Maharashtra, taking the death toll in the state to two. Twenty-four others have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Kerala has reported 52 cases, including seven foreign nationals. Delhi has reported 27 positive cases, including a foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 25 cases, including a foreigner.

Telangana has reported 21 cases, including 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has reported 24 cases, including two foreigners. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

Karnataka has 20 coronavirus patients. Punjab and Ladakh have 13 cases each. Gujarat has 14 cases while Tamil Nadu has 6 cases, which includes 2 foreigners. Chandigarh has five cases.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram