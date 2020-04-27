Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus: Deceased's Samples Test Positive, Count Rises to 23 in Maha's Amravati

The number of active cases stands at 12 as seven have died of the infection and four have been discharged post recovery, Collector Shailesh Naval said.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus: Deceased's Samples Test Positive, Count Rises to 23 in Maha's Amravati
Representative image. (Reuters)

Amravati: The number of COVID-19 deaths in Amravati in Maharashtra touched seven after the report of a 72-year-old man who died on April 24 returned positive on Monday, health officials said.

With two men in their 20s also testing positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, the district's count of COVID-19 cases has now gone up to 23.

The number of active cases stands at 12 as seven have died of the infection and four have been discharged post recovery, Collector Shailesh Naval said.

"A 50-year-old paan vendor from Kanwar Nagar, who was running temperature and had cold and cough for the past five days, was shifted from a private facility to the COVID-19 hospital in the morning where he died. His samples have been sent for testing and reports are awaited," he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres