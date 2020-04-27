Coronavirus: Deceased's Samples Test Positive, Count Rises to 23 in Maha's Amravati

Amravati: The number of COVID-19 deaths in Amravati in Maharashtra touched seven after the report of a 72-year-old man who died on April 24 returned positive on Monday, health officials said.

With two men in their 20s also testing positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, the district's count of COVID-19 cases has now gone up to 23.

The number of active cases stands at 12 as seven have died of the infection and four have been discharged post recovery, Collector Shailesh Naval said.

"A 50-year-old paan vendor from Kanwar Nagar, who was running temperature and had cold and cough for the past five days, was shifted from a private facility to the COVID-19 hospital in the morning where he died. His samples have been sent for testing and reports are awaited," he said.

