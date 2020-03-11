Coronavirus Delays Repair of Escalator at Delhi Metro Station as Required Spare Parts Made in China

New Delhi: The coronavirus outbreak in China has led to a delay in the repair of an escalator at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station as spare parts could not be procured immediately, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the escalator repair requires spare parts from China.

"The essential spare which is manufactured in China is being arranged. However, this may take some time because of the prevailing situation due to coronavirus," the DMRC said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.