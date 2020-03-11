English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Coronavirus Delays Repair of Escalator at Delhi Metro Station as Required Spare Parts Made in China
According to officials, the escalator repair requires spare parts from China.
Image credit: Reuters (Representative)
New Delhi: The coronavirus outbreak in China has led to a delay in the repair of an escalator at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station as spare parts could not be procured immediately, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday.
According to officials, the escalator repair requires spare parts from China.
"The essential spare which is manufactured in China is being arranged. However, this may take some time because of the prevailing situation due to coronavirus," the DMRC said.
