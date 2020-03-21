Coronavirus: Delhi Bans Assembly of 5 or More People, Govt to Provide Free Ration to 72 Lakh Beneficiaries

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday announced several other measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in the national capital, with the five or more people banned from gathering at any place. While the government has not yet imposed a lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would have to do so if the need arises in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"If there are five people, they should maintain at least one-metre distance from each other. According to an earlier order, 20 or more people were barred from gathering at a place," said Kejriwal during his first-ever digital-only press conference, adding restrictions due to COVID-19 were causing terrible financial stress to the poor.

Kejriwal announced those receiving ration from fair-price shops would get 50% extra for next month and also doubled the pension for widows, differently-abled and elderly for this month.

Kejriwal said the government will provide free ration to over 72 lakh people who are dependent on its ration scheme, to help those daily-wage labourers losing out on their livelihood. "Each person will now get 7.5kg ration instead of 5kg that they usually get," he said. "We are doubling widow, old age, Divyang pensions for April. We will provide food in night shelters free of cost. Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 pension will be paid to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries by April 7."

"Seventy-two lakh people in Delhi get ration from fair price shops. Ration per person being increased by 50%. It will be provided free," he said.

"We are extremely concerned about daily wagers, labourers amid coronavirus crisis; don't want anyone to go hungry," he said, adding that food would be provided for homeless in night shelters.

Kejriwal said at least 50% of the buses in the capital will not function on Sunday due to the 'Janata Curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 7am to 9pm.

"I appeal to all of you to discontinue your morning walks for some time and stay at home. We are not doing a lockdown currently but we might in future, if necessary, for your betterment and safety," he said.

