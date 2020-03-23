Coronavirus: Delhi Borders to Be Sealed, Those Involved in Movement of Essential Goods Will Need Curfew Passes

New Delhi: As the number of cases of coronavirus across the country continues to rise and states impose curfew, lockdown, the Delhi Police on Monday said interstate borders would be sealed and movement possible only with curfew passes issued by the district police headquarters.

"To ensure the proper implementation of Section 144 in Delhi, inter-state borders shall be completely sealed by police, except for the movement of essential goods and commodities," said Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa. "For movement of persons involved in essential goods and services, the concerned Delhi-based organisations have to get curfew passes from their respective district police headquarters."

“The organisations of NCR involved in providing the essential goods and services can apply in the following police districts for the curfew passes required for the movement of persons across the border from Delhi,” said the order.

In the times of lockdown, the Ghaziabad Police booked 200 people for violating orders imposed in the wake of the coronavirus threat and lodged 70 FIRs against the violators under Section 188 of the IPC for not adhering to the government order and loitering around without any valid reason.

Government officials engaged in essential services will be permitted on the basis of their identity cards. For employees of private companies to whom the essential services is outsourced by government, the movement will be permitted on the basis of identity cards.

There will be strict checking at the border pickets and internal pickets within the city in every police station area to ensure no gathering or movement takes splace in contravention of the prohibitory order issued under section 144.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.