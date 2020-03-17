Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus: Delhi Govt Launches Awareness Campaigns in Azadpur, Gazipur, Okhla Wholesale Markets

Talking to reporters, the minister said directions have been issued to all wholesale markets to adopt precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 8:57 PM IST
File photo of AAP leader Gopal Rai.

The Delhi government has launched awareness campaigns in the city's three major wholesale vegetable markets including Azadpur, Gazipur and Okhla in wake of coronavirus outbreak, Development Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, the minister said directions have been issued to all wholesale markets to adopt precautionary measures against the virus.

"As there is major footfall at these markets, awareness campaign has been launched. Announcements are being made through loud speakers to aware people about preventive steps to contain the spread of coronavirus," Rai said.

Adil Ahmad Khan, chairman of Azadpur Mandi, said that hand sanitisers are being distributed among people at the market.

"E-rickshaws have been hired for making announcements through loud speakers to aware people," Khan said.

Pamphlets are being distributed and hoardings have been installed at several places in the market, he said.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said coronavirus cases in India have risen to 137 and the number of deaths stand at three.

