Coronavirus: Difference between Self-isolation and Self-quarantine

Both self-isolation and self-quarantine are measures to stop the deadly coronavirus from spreading, however, they aren’t the same.

Self-isolation

Isolation is primarily about separating sick people from the healthy. Self-isolation is voluntarily undertaken by those who are experiencing mild symptoms that may be related to coronavirus.

The main reason behind self-isolation is to stop those infected by coronavirus from infecting those who are not.

You must opt for self-isolation if you have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19. It is also necessary if you have symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

In case, you have been tested for coronavirus and awaiting the results, self-isolation is a must to protect others.

Self-quarantine

Quarantine means separating as well as restricting the movement of people who have been exposed to a contagious disease to check if they have contracted the disease or not.

People who are quarantined may have been exposed to a disease and are unaware of, or may have the disease but do not show symptoms.

Self-quarantine for 14 days if you had travelled to a foreign country recently. You need not always be showing symptoms, the fever and cough associated with coronavirus usually take a few days to show up.

If a member of your family or friends have tested positive for Covid-19, then you should go for the 14-day self-quarantine.

Coronavirus has spread across the world making it a pandemic. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), elderly people are more likely to be affected by the disease and can develop serious illness if they are suffering from medical problems like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and chronic respiratory disease.

Some people who are infected by the coronavirus may show symptoms of mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without needing any kind of special treatment.

Till now, 25 people have died in India due to coronavirus and over 900 people have been infected by it.

