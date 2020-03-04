Coronavirus: Delhi Metro Issues Advisory, to Step Up Cleaning on Premises
A commuter wears protective mask in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, while travelling in a metro in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said it would increase the frequency of cleaning on its premises in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
DMRC has also issued Do's and Dont's in both English and Hindi regarding the virus. It will also be run on digital screens at major stations like Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi.
"Delhi Metro staff has been sensitised and guidelines have been circulated regarding Do's and Dont's to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"Displays at some other major stations spread across the network will also be done with informative messages to create awareness amongst its passengers on the basic protective measures in this regard," it said.
More than two million commuters take the Delhi Metro daily.
The national capital on Monday reported a case of coronavirus, triggering panic and prompting closure of some schools as a precautionary measure.
