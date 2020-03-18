Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus Effect: All UP Govt School Students of Classes 1-8 to be Promoted Without Exams

Examinations in primary schools were scheduled between March 23 and 28 but schools were shut down due to coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
Coronavirus Effect: All UP Govt School Students of Classes 1-8 to be Promoted Without Exams
Students wearing protective masks attend a lecture as part of a coronavirus awareness campaign at a school in Kolkata. (Reuters image for representation)

Lucknow: Students of classes one to eight of all government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will get promoted without having to appear in examinations in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Wednesday.

Examinations in primary schools were scheduled between March 23 and 28.

“Orders have been issued to promote all students, studying in schools run by the basic education department, of class one to eight to next classes without examination. All schools have been closed till April 2," Additional Chief Secretary, Education Renuka Kumar said in an order issued on Tuesday night.

The state government on Tuesday extended the closure of all educational institutions, cinemas, multiplexes and tourists places in the state till April 2 and implemented work-from-home protocol to the extent possible to contain the coronavirus spread.

Competitive and other examinations too have been postponed till April 2.

Live TV

