Coronavirus Effect: Doctors' Panel to be Stationed at Amritsar Airport Starting Monday

Amritsar was among 12 designated airports in the country where the Centre had issued advisory for coronavirus. An official said an advisory would be displayed at the airports for passengers for self-reporting of their illness.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
Coronavirus Effect: Doctors' Panel to be Stationed at Amritsar Airport Starting Monday
File photo of tourist lining up in a health control at the arrival section at Suvarnabhumi international airport in Bangkok, Thailand, January. (Reuters)

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has asked all district hospitals to put in place necessary arrangements to tackle any emergent situation in view of the outbreak of novel coronavirus (nCoV) in China, and said a team of doctors will be stationed at the Amritsar international airport starting Monday for screening passengers.

"A panel of doctors will be sitting at the Amritsar international airport from Monday onwards (for screening of passengers). If any passenger comes with symptoms, he/she will be screened at that place and if required, next steps will be taken, said Dr Gagandeep Singh, State Programme Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (Punjab).

"We have two international airports — Amritsar and Mohali. There is no flight (from China) at Mohali but Amritsar airport does have some connecting flights which have halt at China and Hong Kong.

"Our civil surgeons have taken meeting with the officials concerned at both airports and they have been alerted, said Singh.

Amritsar was among 12 designated airports in the country where the Centre had issued advisory for coronavirus. He said advisory would be displayed at the airports for passengers for self-reporting of their illness. If symptoms are there, then passenger will be examined, he further said.

Singh said all the district hospitals and medical colleges had been alerted for putting in place the necessary arrangements. They had been asked to have separate isolation wards and ventilators support.

