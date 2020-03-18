Coronavirus Epidemic: Stranded at Airports, 150 Students from Telangana Return Home
Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao had earlier appealed to the central government to arrange for the repatriation of the Indians stranded at airports in Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Rome.
The Indians had been left stranded at the airports of the three coronavirus-hit nations —Italy, Malaysia, and the Philippines— owing to the cancellation of flights to India amid the outbreak of the virus. (Image for Representation)
Hyderabad: After being stranded in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, 150 students from Telangana returned home on Wednesday.
Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao earlier in the day had appealed to the central government to arrange for the repatriation of the Indians stranded at airports in Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Rome as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world.
The Indians had been stranded at the airports of the three coronavirus-hit nations — The Philippines, Malaysia and Italy — owing to the cancellation of flights to India amid the outbreak.
In a tweet to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Rao said he has been receiving several distress messages from Indians, urgiing the government to arrange for their return.
Hon’ble EAM @DrSJaishankar Ji & Civil Aviation Minister @HardeepSPuri Ji, I have been receiving several distress messages in SM from Indians stuck at airports in Manila, Kuala Lampur & RomeKindly request Union Govt to respond & arrange for them to brought back home safely 🙏— KTR (@KTRTRS) March 18, 2020
The chief minister’s office and Andhra Pradesh Bhavan officials in Delhi were in close coordination for the exercise.
On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced that the government has approved Air Asia flights for their return to the homeland.
About 200 students belonging to Hyderabad and Warangal districts of Telangana and Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur, Anantapur, Srikakulam and Nellore of Andhra Pradesh are still to be brought back from Manila and Rome.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's Why Salman Khan Never Moves Out of His Flat at Galaxy Apartments
- Apple’s New iPad Pro Comes With New Magic Keyboard and LiDAR Scanner
- Amazon Apple Days Sale: iPhone XR at Rs 48,899, Discounts on iPhone XS, and More
- Saina Nehwal Criticises BWF for Putting Money Before Players Amid Coronavirus
- La Liga: How Barcelona and Real Madrid Stars are Dealing with Coronavirus Lockdown across Spain