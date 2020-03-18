Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus Epidemic: Stranded at Airports, 150 Students from Telangana Return Home

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao had earlier appealed to the central government to arrange for the repatriation of the Indians stranded at airports in Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Rome.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:March 18, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
The Indians had been left stranded at the airports of the three coronavirus-hit nations —Italy, Malaysia, and the Philippines— owing to the cancellation of flights to India amid the outbreak of the virus. (Image for Representation)

Hyderabad: After being stranded in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, 150 students from Telangana returned home on Wednesday.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao earlier in the day had appealed to the central government to arrange for the repatriation of the Indians stranded at airports in Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Rome as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world.

The Indians had been stranded at the airports of the three coronavirus-hit nations — The Philippines, Malaysia and Italy — owing to the cancellation of flights to India amid the outbreak.

In a tweet to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Rao said he has been receiving several distress messages from Indians, urgiing the government to arrange for their return.

The chief minister’s office and Andhra Pradesh Bhavan officials in Delhi were in close coordination for the exercise.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced that the government has approved Air Asia flights for their return to the homeland.

About 200 students belonging to Hyderabad and Warangal districts of Telangana and Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur, Anantapur, Srikakulam and Nellore of Andhra Pradesh are still to be brought back from Manila and Rome.

