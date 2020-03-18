Coronavirus Epidemic: Stranded at Airports, 150 Students from Telangana Return Home

Hyderabad: After being stranded in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, 150 students from Telangana returned home on Wednesday.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao earlier in the day had appealed to the central government to arrange for the repatriation of the Indians stranded at airports in Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Rome as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world.

The Indians had been stranded at the airports of the three coronavirus-hit nations — The Philippines, Malaysia and Italy — owing to the cancellation of flights to India amid the outbreak.

In a tweet to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Rao said he has been receiving several distress messages from Indians, urgiing the government to arrange for their return.

Hon’ble EAM @DrSJaishankar Ji & Civil Aviation Minister @HardeepSPuri Ji, I have been receiving several distress messages in SM from Indians stuck at airports in Manila, Kuala Lampur & RomeKindly request Union Govt to respond & arrange for them to brought back home safely 🙏 — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 18, 2020

The chief minister’s office and Andhra Pradesh Bhavan officials in Delhi were in close coordination for the exercise.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced that the government has approved Air Asia flights for their return to the homeland.

About 200 students belonging to Hyderabad and Warangal districts of Telangana and Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur, Anantapur, Srikakulam and Nellore of Andhra Pradesh are still to be brought back from Manila and Rome.

