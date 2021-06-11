CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: FDA Rejects Emergency Use Authorisation for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin; UK to Donate 100 Mn Jabs
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: FDA Rejects Emergency Use Authorisation for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin; UK to Donate 100 Mn Jabs

Ocugen, the US partner of Bharat Biotech claimed the company will now be seeking full approval of Covaxin.

News18.com | June 11, 2021, 07:45 IST
Bharat Biotech Will Conduct Phase 4 Trials of Covaxin to Check Real-world Effectiveness: Report

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rejected Bharat Biotech’s proposal for an emergency use authorization (EUA) of its covid vaccine, delaying the company’s vaccine launch in that country. The United Kingdom will donate a surplus of 100 million vaccine doses to the world within the next year, British PM Boris Johnson announced.

Amid criticism in India for not sharing data from its phase 3 clinical trials almost six months after the vaccine was included in India’s immunization programme, Ocugen, the US partner of Bharat Biotech, on Thursday claimed the company will now be seeking full approval of Covaxin. This is a consequence of the US FDA asking the company to launch an additional trial so that the company can file for a Biologics Licence Application (BLA), which is a full approval.

“The FDA provided feedback to Ocugen regarding the Master File the Company had previously submitted and recommended that Ocugen pursue a BLA submission instead of a EUA application for its vaccine candidate and requested additional information and data,” said a statement from Ocugen to NYSE. Adding that the company is in discussions with the FDA on the additional documents required to clear its application. “While this will extend our timelines, we are committed to bringing Covaxin to the US,” said Shankar Musuniri, chief executive of Ocugen.

Jun 11, 2021 07:45 (IST)

IYC to Immerse Ashes of 500 Covid Victims in Ganga at Haridwar | The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday said it will immerse the unclaimed ashes of 500 Covid victims who were cremated at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat in the Ganga river in Haridwar on June 11. IYC president Srinivas BV took Twitter to share photos and a video of workers of the Congress party's youth wing preparing earthen pots containing the ashes for immersion. The IYC has taken the initiative to immerse the ashes of 500 bodies that were left at Nigambodh Ghat and could not be immersed by their families due to Covid, he said.

Jun 11, 2021 07:44 (IST)

Jun 11, 2021 07:41 (IST)

Donating 500 Million Covid Vaccine Doses Not Enough, US Should Do More: Congressman Krishnamoorthi | Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has said that donating 500 million doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine to the world, as promised by President Joe Biden, was not enough and the United States should do more in the global fight against the pandemic. Before attending a G-7 summit in England, Biden on Thursday promised to donate 500 million doses of vaccine to bolster the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic across the world. Later, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the G7 nations are set to commit to providing at least 1 billion coronavirus shots to the rest of the world.  "While I'm glad the US will purchase 500 million doses to support global inoculation efforts with 200 million doses to be given by the end of 2021, that is not enough. This must be only the first step in a larger effort to expand and accelerate production and delivery of the billions of doses we need to end the pandemic," Krishnamoorthi said.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN. (Reuters/File)

A group of public health experts, including doctors from AIIMS and members from the national task force on Covid-19, has recommended that there is no need to vaccinate people who had documented Covid-19 infection and underlined that mass, indiscriminate, and incomplete vaccination can also trigger the emergence of mutant strains.

