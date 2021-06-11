Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: FDA Rejects Emergency Use Authorisation for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin; UK to Donate 100 Mn Jabs

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rejected Bharat Biotech’s proposal for an emergency use authorization (EUA) of its covid vaccine, delaying the company’s vaccine launch in that country. The United Kingdom will donate a surplus of 100 million vaccine doses to the world within the next year, British PM Boris Johnson announced.

Amid criticism in India for not sharing data from its phase 3 clinical trials almost six months after the vaccine was included in India’s immunization programme, Ocugen, the US partner of Bharat Biotech, on Thursday claimed the company will now be seeking full approval of Covaxin. This is a consequence of the US FDA asking the company to launch an additional trial so that the company can file for a Biologics Licence Application (BLA), which is a full approval.

“The FDA provided feedback to Ocugen regarding the Master File the Company had previously submitted and recommended that Ocugen pursue a BLA submission instead of a EUA application for its vaccine candidate and requested additional information and data,” said a statement from Ocugen to NYSE. Adding that the company is in discussions with the FDA on the additional documents required to clear its application. “While this will extend our timelines, we are committed to bringing Covaxin to the US,” said Shankar Musuniri, chief executive of Ocugen.