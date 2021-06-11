Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: FDA Rejects Emergency Use Authorisation for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin; UK to Donate 100 Mn Jabs

IYC to Immerse Ashes of 500 Covid Victims in Ganga at Haridwar | The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday said it will immerse the unclaimed ashes of 500 Covid victims who were cremated at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat in the Ganga river in Haridwar on June 11. IYC president Srinivas BV took Twitter to share photos and a video of workers of the Congress party's youth wing preparing earthen pots containing the ashes for immersion. The IYC has taken the initiative to immerse the ashes of 500 bodies that were left at Nigambodh Ghat and could not be immersed by their families due to Covid, he said.