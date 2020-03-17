Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus Fears: East Coast Railway Sees Cancellation of Over 1 Lakh Tickets in 6 Days

The figure is 67 percent more than the tickets cancelled during the same period last year. At least five pairs of special trains in the zone has also been cancelled.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 10:24 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: As many as one lakh train tickets were cancelled in the East Coast Railway jurisdiction in a span of only six days due to coronavirus scare, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The figure is 67 percent more than the tickets cancelled during the same period last year, he said.

Due to poor patronisation, at least five pairs of special trains in the zone have been cancelled.

"As an when required, the decision on cancellation of more trains will be taken," he said.

The Vishakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam special will be cancelled from Vishakhapatnam on March 17, 24 and 31

and from Secunderabad on March 18, 25, and April 1.

The Vishakhapatnam-Tirupati Vishakhapatnam special will be cancelled from Vishakhapatnam on March 23 and 30 and

from Tirupati on March 24 and 31.

The Sambalpur-Banaswadi-Sambalpur special train will be cancelled from Sambalpur on March 18 and 25 and from

Banaswadi on March 19 and 26.

Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar special will be cancelled from Bhubaneswar on March 19 and 26 and from

Secunderabad on March 20 and 27.

Similarly, Puri-Santragachi-Puri special will be cancelled from Puri on March 20 and 27 and from Santragachi on

March 21 and 28, 2020, the official said.

