Coronavirus: Five in Hospital After Over 20,000 Passengers Screened, 80 Under Surveillance in Kerala

New Delhi: Amid the widespread panic over the spread of coronavirus, the union health ministry on Friday said 20,844 passengers from 96 flights have screened for symptoms of the disease in India as of January 24 but no positive case has been detected.

Three persons, however, have been put under observation in Mumbai and two have been put under observation in Kerala. A travel advisory has also been extended to 12 more airports in addition to the current seven, the health ministry said.

Coronavirus spreads the same way other cold-causing viruses spread like through coughing, sneezing and by touching an infected person's hand or face. In China, there are 830 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Most of these are in Wuhan, the city where the virus is believed to have originated last year.

In Mumbai, three residents were admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli for possible exposure to the infection. While two of them had returned from China in the last few days, the third had come back from Hong Kong.

Officials said screening of passengers at the Mumbai airport did not lead to detection of any cases of coronavirus infection. "No passenger with history of visit to Wuhan city of China in the last 14 days was found positive (for the virus) during thermal scanning," he said.

In Kerala, two persons are under observation in hospitals in Ernakulam district, according to officials.

They said 80 people who returned from China over the past few days have been kept under surveillance by health officials for possible exposure to the virus. While seven people, who had shown mild symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat, were being treated at various health facilities in the state, 73 others have been put under home surveillance, officials said. All of them have travel history to China.

Meanwhile, an update from the Cochin International Airport said 24 passengers underwent screening for Coronavirus at the airport on Friday but no suspicious case was reported.

The government has advised those under home surveillance to remain at home for 28 days from the date of their departure from China. Health officials also directed them not to mingle with anyone for the safety of their near and dear ones. If they show any symptoms of fever, cough and breathing problem, then the health officials should be immediately informed, they said.

In Delhi, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has set up an isolation ward and kept beds ready for providing treatment to any suspected case of novel coronavirus infection.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said, "We have an isolation ward and we have beds kept ready for providing care and treatment for suspected coronavirus cases in Delhi or elsewhere in India."

Meanwhile, IndiGo and Air India on Friday announced that in view of the Coronavirus outbreak, they are offering change and cancellation fee waiver for all flights to or from China if the travel period is within next one month.

IndiGo currently runs two daily direct flights to China, one is on Delhi-Chengdu route and another is on Kolkata-Guangzhou route. It will start a daily flight on Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15. Air India has only one direct flight to China and it runs on Delhi-Shanghai route.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.