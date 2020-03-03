Coronavirus: Fresh cases in India, Here's a Timeline of Deadly Disease

Coronavirus is rapidly spreading across the world, resulting in panic and fear among people. On March 2, three people tested positive with the COVID-19. Of the two, one is a 24-year-old software engineer, who works in Bengaluru and was tested positive in Hyderabad, the other person is from the national capital and the third person was an Italian tourist in Rajasthan. The patients are being closely monitored and the Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory urging Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, China, Korea and Singapore.

The young software engineer had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month and is suspected to have contracted the disease. Also, the health conditions of the person's family and neighbours being monitored. The coronavirus infected man in Delhi has travel history from Italy, one of the countries where the virus is spreading rapidly.

On Monday, the health minister of Rajasthan said an Italian tourist has tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur. Last month, three more people were tested positive with the virus in Kerala.

It was on December 31, 2019, China alerted the World Health Organization to a number of cases of unusual pneumonia in Wuhan. The virus was unknown back then.

Most of the people infected worked at Wuhan's Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which was shut on January 1. Officials in China on January 5, ruled out the possibility that it was a reemergence of the acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus. According to WHO, Chinese officials on January 7, announced that they had identified a new virus. The novel virus was named 2019-nCoV and was identified as belonging to the same family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The WHO says that the incubation period between infection and showing any symptoms last to 14 days. On January 11, China announced the first death from coronavirus. The 61-year-old man had purchased goods from the seafood market in Wuhan.

On January 13, Thailand became the first country outside China to report coronavirus. The woman who was infected with the virus had arrived from Wuhan.

The virus then started to spread rampantly with countries including the United States, Nepal, France, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan reporting confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Lunar New Year events that were to commence from January 25 were cancelled in China due to the outbreak. On January 30, the WHO declared coronavirus a global emergency. By the end of January, the number of coronavirus cases rose to a whopping 9,809. Russia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, India, Philippines confirmed their first cases of the virus. On February 7, Li Wenliang, the doctor who was among the first to sound alarm over coronavirus, died due to the virus.

WHO announced on February 11 that the new coronavirus would be called COVID-19. Deaths due to the virus breached 1,000 and 42,638 were tested positive.

Egypt became the first African country to report a case of coronavirus on February 14. By February 18, over 1,770 people died of coronavirus in China. However, there was a drop in daily infection numbers in China for the first time since January.

On February 19, hours after Iran confirmed the first cases of coronavirus, the country reported two deaths due to it. Next day, South Korea reported its first death from coronavirus.

Several countries have sealed their borders with Iran as the number of deaths and infections in the country started to rise.Italy too has report seven death from coronavirus.

On March 2, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Jordan reported their first coronavirus cases. Deaths due to coronavirus rose to six in the United States.

