Coronavirus: Friday Witnessed Highest Number of Covid Deaths in India, Pushed 57% of the Population to Stay Indoors

India recorded its highest number of Covid cases on Friday. A total of 2,33,869 new cases were reported while 1340 people lost their lives due to the disease. Before this, India had recorded the highest number of deaths due to covid in one day on 15 September when 1,284 people had lost their lives.

Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country.

How severe the situation is could be imagined from the fact that people have to wait hours to cremate their loved ones who have died due to coronavirus. On one hand, the number of deaths has left the country grieving, while on the other the number of infected people continues to rise phenomenally which has pushed half of the population of the country indoors.

On Friday, the number of people infected with Coronavirus broke the record. A total of 2,33,869 new cases were recorded in one day. This steep rise in the corona cases has put major areas in the country on the backfoot in one or another form. The country’s 15 states and Union Territories have been forced to declare night curfew or weekend curfew. The situation is so bad that due to different restrictions imposed all over the country, more than 57% percent of people in the country have been forcefully confined to their homes.

Before Friday, the maximum single-day death figure was recorded on September 15 when 1,284 people had lost their lives due to Coronavirus infections. According to an analysis, in the next two days, more than 700 million people will be forced under curfew all over the country for a brief period. Notably, the second wave of Covid-19 is so severe in the country that these restrictions seem imminent.

Due to rapidly increasing numbers of Coronavirus infections in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, curfew was imposed in those states. In Maharashtra, the lockdown was announced in all the districts for 15 days. In Chhattisgarh 20 districts and in Madhya Pradesh 15 districts have been put under lockdown. Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Odisha each have urban areas in 10 districts under weekend curfew.

Uttar Pradesh has announced a state-wide curfew on Sunday. Six states and Union Territories, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Chandigarh have hundreds of districts that have been put under lockdown in different ways.

Weekend curfew to break the Corona chain

The former head of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr. Lalit Kant said that the weekend curfew will be at least 48 hours long. If this helps to break the chain of Corona, then it may reduce the speed of the pandemic. Corona infection spreads from one person to another person. In that situation, if the chain of its spread is broken then its transmission will be slowed down and the total cases may fall marginally. He said that the effect of the restrictions will be visible only after 7 to 10 days when the number of cases may come down.

