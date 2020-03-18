Coronavirus: Govt Monitoring Prices of Soaps, Floor Cleaners, Thermal Scanners Due to Surge in Demand

New Delhi: The Centre is closely monitoring the prices of soaps, floor cleaners and thermal scanners because of surge in demand of these items amid growing coronavirus cases in the country, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday.

Normally, the Consumer Affairs Ministry keeps track of prices of 22 essential commodities. Recently, the ministry included face masks and hand sanitizers under the Essential Commodities Act.

"We are monitoring prices of three more products-soap, floor and hand cleaners like Lizol and Dettol as well as thermal scanners whose demand has gone up because of coronavirus scare," Paswan said.

The prices of these products will be monitored from 114 centres across the country.

