Coronavirus: Govt Monitoring Prices of Soaps, Floor Cleaners, Thermal Scanners Due to Surge in Demand
Normally, the Consumer Affairs Ministry keeps track of prices of 22 essential commodities. Recently, the ministry included face masks and hand sanitizers under the Essential Commodities Act.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Centre is closely monitoring the prices of soaps, floor cleaners and thermal scanners because of surge in demand of these items amid growing coronavirus cases in the country, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday.
Normally, the Consumer Affairs Ministry keeps track of prices of 22 essential commodities. Recently, the ministry included face masks and hand sanitizers under the Essential Commodities Act.
"We are monitoring prices of three more products-soap, floor and hand cleaners like Lizol and Dettol as well as thermal scanners whose demand has gone up because of coronavirus scare," Paswan said.
The prices of these products will be monitored from 114 centres across the country.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's Why Salman Khan Never Moves Out of His Flat at Galaxy Apartments
- Apple’s New iPad Pro Comes With New Magic Keyboard and LiDAR Scanner
- New Mom Tells Us What it is Like to be Away from Doctor-Husband Treating Coronavirus Patients
- 'O Corona Kal Aana': Varanasi Locals Take Notes from Bollywood to Ward off Evil Coronavirus
- Tech Companies Seen Doing A Lot Around Coronavirus, But What Are They Actually Doing?