Coronavirus Guidelines Tightened in Noida, Ghaziabad as Cases Spike in Uttar Pradesh; Click Here for Rules

Along with other States, Coronavirus cases are increasing in Uttar Pradesh as well. The Corona warriors and the government are working day and night to stop its spread. Meanwhile, the District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar, Suhas LY, has issued new instructions in view of the growing case of Corona in Noida. As per the new Covid guidelines, the monitoring of all the containment zones will be intensified.

As per the new guidelines, if a Covid case comes on one floor of a multistory building, then the entire floor will be declared as a Containment Zone. The DM has also said that if more than one floor comes under scrutiny, then the entire building will be converted into a containment zone.

“Surveillance to be intensified in containment zones. After one Covid case on a floor of a multi-storey building, the entire floor would be declared a containment zone. If more than one floor comes under scrutiny, the building will be turned into a containment zone,” news agency ANI quoted DM Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas LY.

At the same time, the Ghaziabad administration has also taken a tough stand. The administration has issued an order saying that now entry will be given through tokens in all the malls, hotels, restaurants and crowded places of the district. According to the Ghaziabad District Administration, business establishments, theaters, malls, hotels, restaurants and crowded places will be under strict vigilance and only a limited number of people will be allowed to enter these places. At the same time, the remaining people will have to wait outside. Those who will be waiting for their turn to enter, will have to follow social distancing. These business establishments will have to install display boards so that full information is given on it.

It will be the responsibility of the administration of the hotel, establishment or the said place to follow the social distancing. Also, take special care of the convenience of the people will have to be taken. The Ghaziabad administration has said that if this order is not followed then strict action will be taken against that establishment or owner.