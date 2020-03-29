Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus: Gujarat to Free 1,200 Prisoners for Two Months

The state Home department has been asked to prepare a list of inmates who could be released for two months, an official said.

PTI

Updated:March 29, 2020, 5:55 PM IST
Coronavirus: Gujarat to Free 1,200 Prisoners for Two Months
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Sunday said it will release around 1,200 prisoners for two months on parole and interim bail to reduce jail crowding in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

The state Home department has been asked to prepare a list of inmates who could be released for two months, he said.

"Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has informed the home ministry, which will prepare a list of convicts, undertrials who can be released on parole and interim bail respectively, as required," Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the CM, said.

"They will be granted parole and interim bail with the help of judges of local courts. Such inmates will be released for two months. They will be physically examined before being released, and only those who are healthy will be sent home," he said.

This way, around 1,200 inmates will be released, he said, adding that medical examinations of the inmates were underway and those with fever, cold, cough etc were being isolated.

The state's COVID-19 count stands at 58, and five people have died of the infection.

