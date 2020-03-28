Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus: Hand Sanitisers Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh Seized in Mumbai, 3 Arrested

The raid was conducted by Unit-6 of the crime branch on a tip-off that a huge stock of sanitisers has been kept at the flat. The trio planned to sell the stock at a higher rate, police said.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2020, 5:26 PM IST
Coronavirus: Hand Sanitisers Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh Seized in Mumbai, 3 Arrested
Image for representation.

Mumbai: The city police have arrested three persons from Mahim here and recovered a stock of hand sanitisers worth around Rs 2.5 lakh from them, which they planned to sell at higher rates, an official said on Saturday.

The crime branch of the Mumbai Police arrested the trio, identified as Vraj Gaurang Dhariya (20), Jainam Haresh Dedhiya (21) and Neeraj Rajnikant Vyas (49), after raiding a flat, the official said.

"The raid was conducted by Unit-6 of the crime branch on a specific input that a huge stock of sanitisers has been kept at the flat. The trio planned to sell the stock at a higher rate," he said.

The stock of sanitisers has been seized, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is on.

The demand for hand sanitisers has been on the rise due to the coronavirus outbreak.

