An initiative by &

1-min read

Coronavirus: Health, Medical & Police Department Personnel in Telangana to Be Paid Full Salaries

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed that officials of these departments be paid their full salaries even as most employees will face a massive cut.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:April 3, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
Coronavirus: Health, Medical & Police Department Personnel in Telangana to Be Paid Full Salaries
File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday issued orders to make the full payment of salaries to health, medical and police departments in the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance principal secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, who issued the orders, instructed officials to ensure full payments to those working in the three departments.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed that officials of these departments be paid their full salaries even as most employees will face a massive cut. Rao, his ministers, MLAs and MLCs will see a 75% cut in their salaries.

All IAS, IPS and IFS officials in the state will face a 60% cut, with other officers having their salaries cut in half.

