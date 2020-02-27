Coronavirus: Here’s All You Need to Know About Symptoms and Treatment of COVID-19

Air India has temporarily stopped flying to China and Hong Kong till June 30 and has also decided to reduce the number of flights to Singapore as cases of coronavirus spiral.

China reported 433 new cases of coronavirus infections on February 26.

Coronaviruses are also behind diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and SERS, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The most recently discovered COVID-19 was first reported from China’s Wuhan in December 2019.

Vaccine for COVID-19

Unfortunately, there is no vaccine for the novel coronavirus as of yet. Scientists at the University of Texas have figured out the molecular structure of a key protein that the coronaviruses use to attack human cells. The importance of the discovery lies in the fact that it opens doors to the possibility of a vaccine.

Researchers at Greffex, a Houston-based genetic engineering company, too have claimed that they have created a coronavirus vaccine. The company said that they are currently awaiting review by US regulators, Houston Business Journal reported.

According to reports, researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia have developed a vaccine candidate in just three weeks. They are planning to produce the vaccine on a larger scale for additional testing and see if it is actually effective against COVID-19.

Symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 include

• Fever

• Tiredness

• Dry cough

• Aches

• Nasal congestion

• Runny nose and sore throat

• Diarrhoea

Elderly and those with health issues are more prone to get affected. According to World Health Organization (WHO), people can catch COVID-19 from others who have the virus. WHO has even given a series of directives about COVID-19.

One can take the following steps to reduce the risk of coronavirus:

• Wash hands frequently by using alcohol-based hand rub. Soap and water works too.

• Cover mouth and nose with hands or tissue while coughing and sneezing

• Avoid contact with anyone who is showing symptoms of fever and cough.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.