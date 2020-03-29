Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus: How to Keep Your Immune System Strong

Improving immunity to combat this disease is important as there is no medicine or vaccine available to cure it.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 29, 2020, 12:58 PM IST
Coronavirus: How to Keep Your Immune System Strong
A woman jogs in Hyde Park as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain. (Reuters)

As the deadly virus continues to expand its tentacles, people are being advised to practice hygiene and eat foods, which help increase immunity.

Improving immunity to combat this disease is important as there is no medicine or vaccine available to cure it.

While there are a lot of ways in which you can boost your immunity and take care of immune system, following are the possibly the easiest ones to follow.

-- Have a balanced meal, full of fruits, vegetable, whole grains proteins and other essential nutrients

-- Ensure that you focus on your physical fitness by exercising or practicing yoga for at least 30 minutes every day.

-- Watch your weight, avoid alcohol and smoking.

-- Keep a track of the supplements you are taking and dosage. Do not over do them as they will have their own side effects.

Stress is another thing that is not good for your health. In the fast-paced modern life, everyone has to deal with stress but we have to find ways to minimize it.

As per a report published in WebMD, short bursts of stress might actually be good for your immune system but lasting stress can cause issues.

In order to control your stress you can take these measures.

-- Ensure that you are sleeping sufficiently.

-- Use different types of relaxation techniques and see what works for you the best.

-- Build a network of people that you can talk to when you are stressed.

Live TV

