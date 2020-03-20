Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus Impact: Uttarakhand Bans Entry of Domestic and Foreign Tourists

Uttarakhand Health Secretary Nitesh Jha appealed to children under 10 years of age and people above 65 to stay at home and not to venture out till March 31.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
Coronavirus Impact: Uttarakhand Bans Entry of Domestic and Foreign Tourists
Image for representation.

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Friday banned the entry of domestic and foreign tourists into the state till further orders to contain the spread of coronavirus.

An order issued by Health Secretary Nitesh Jha said several advisories have been issued in the past asking people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Keeping this into account, the need to put a ban on the entry of domestic and foreign tourists was felt so that the contagion of coronavirus could be stopped, the order said.

The order is in the exercise of the powers vested in the government under the Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation 2020, it said.

In a separate advisory, Jha appealed to children under 10 years of age and people aged above 65 to stay at home and not to venture out till March 31.

The advisory was issued as the children of tender age and the elderly are found to be more vulnerable to the infection, he said.

However, the advisory does not apply to people in the medical profession and other essential services.

