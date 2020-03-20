Coronavirus Impact: Uttarakhand Bans Entry of Domestic and Foreign Tourists
Uttarakhand Health Secretary Nitesh Jha appealed to children under 10 years of age and people above 65 to stay at home and not to venture out till March 31.
Image for representation.
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Friday banned the entry of domestic and foreign tourists into the state till further orders to contain the spread of coronavirus.
An order issued by Health Secretary Nitesh Jha said several advisories have been issued in the past asking people to avoid unnecessary travel.
Keeping this into account, the need to put a ban on the entry of domestic and foreign tourists was felt so that the contagion of coronavirus could be stopped, the order said.
The order is in the exercise of the powers vested in the government under the Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation 2020, it said.
In a separate advisory, Jha appealed to children under 10 years of age and people aged above 65 to stay at home and not to venture out till March 31.
The advisory was issued as the children of tender age and the elderly are found to be more vulnerable to the infection, he said.
However, the advisory does not apply to people in the medical profession and other essential services.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Despite Production Cut of Rafale Jet Amidst COVID-19, IAF Confident to Get Deliveries by May 2020
- Watch: Bollywood's Biggest Stars Unite For Awareness Video to Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic
- Kareena Kapoor Video Calling Amrita and Malaika Arora is Example of Social Distancing Done Right
- Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Share Awareness Video Amid Coronavirus Fears, Urge Fans to Stay Home
- Man's Best Friend? This Indian TikTok Star's 'Dog' is a Cow