1-min read

Coronavirus in India: 3 New Cases Reported in Ladakh and Tamil Nadu, Nation-Wide Number Goes Up to 34

Of the three, two are from Ladakh with travel history to Iran while one is from Tamil Nadu who had visited Oman, the ministry said, adding all the patients are stable.

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2020, 8:11 PM IST
Coronavirus in India: 3 New Cases Reported in Ladakh and Tamil Nadu, Nation-Wide Number Goes Up to 34
Dibrugarh: A medic official uses thermal screeing device on a passenger in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at an airport in Dibrugarh, Saturday, March 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Three more positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in India taking the total number of confirmed cases to 34, Union Health ministry said on Saturday.

Of the three, two are from Ladakh with travel history to Iran while one is from Tamil Nadu who had visited Oman, the ministry said, adding all the patients are stable.

The ministry said more that 150 people, who had come in contact with two American nationals who tested positive for coronavirus in Bhutan and had toured various places in India, have been put under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Of the total 34 of cases reported from India so far, three patients have been discharged already which means that the number of active cases is 31. Of these, 16 are Italian and 15 are Indian citizens.

Also, 108 swab samples of Indians in Iran were received on Saturday morning. These sample arrived on a Mahan Air flight from Tehran. The flight went back with many Iranian nationals.

The samples are being tested at the laboratory in AIIMS, the health ministry said.

Six scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have been stationed in Iran. Equipment and reagents, worth approximately Rs 10 crore have been dispatched to enable them to set up a laboratory there, the ministry said.

It also said that 7,26,122 passengers from 7,108 flights have been screened at airports. Between Friday morning and Saturday, 73,766 passengers from 573 flights have been screened.

Fifty-two laboratories for testing novel coronavirus are now operational across the country. An additional 57 labs have been provided with Viral Transport Media and swabs for sample collection, the ministry said.

In order to spread awareness among the masses, special COVID-19 mobile phone caller tune was launched by all telecom operators with basic infection prevention messages played when a caller dials a number.

Over 117.2 crore subscribers of BSNL, MTNL Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are being progressively reached out to through SMSs and call backs, the ministry said.

