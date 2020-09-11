Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 64 Lakh Indians Were Infected by Early May, Shows Govt Survey; Kerala Warns of Ventilator Shortage

Event Highlights Possibility of More Deaths: Kerala Health Min

Read More Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As many as 64 lakh Indians were to infected by the novel coronavirus by early May, the much-awaited findings of the first national serosurvey conducted by the ICMR, have shown. The survey was conducted from May 11 to June 4 and covered 28,000 individuals whose blood samples were tested for IgG antibodies using COVID Kavach ELISA kit. A total of 64,68,388 adult infections were estimated in India by the early May, the survey report said.The seropositivity was the highest in the age group of 18-45 years (43.3 per cent), followed by those between 46-60 years (39.5 per cent) and it was the lowest among those aged above 60 (17.2 per cent). The survey noted that there could be under-detection of COVID-19 cases in the zero stratum districts on account of low testing as well as poor access to testing laboratories. India has so far recorded 44.65 lakh cases and 75,062 deaths. Sep 11, 2020 8:00 am (IST) Transport department launches in Jammu and Kashmir drive against commuters not following Covid-19 related SOPs in Poonch. Jammu & Kashmir: Transport department launches drive against commuters not following COVID-19 related SOPs in Poonch. A policeman says, "Passenger vehicles are allowed with 50% of passenger capacity. Drivers should ensure that passengers wear face masks while travelling."(10.09) pic.twitter.com/5OmqZ6DyhF — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020 Sep 11, 2020 7:53 am (IST) With the people of Delhi-NCR efficiently following our safety guidelines, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has successfully begun operations on the Magenta and Grey lines today. (Image: ANI) Sep 11, 2020 7:48 am (IST) A flight carrying 212 Indians, few foreign and Chinese nationals landed in Ningbo, China from Delhi on Thursday night. A flight carrying 212 Indians, few foreign & Chinese nationals landed in Ningbo, China from Delhi last night. The flight carried back 54 Indians to the motherland: Consulate General of India in Shanghai, China pic.twitter.com/2qxrvCJGi9 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020 Sep 11, 2020 7:40 am (IST) Possibility of More Deaths: Kerala Health Min | Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja warns that there is a possibility of more deaths due to Covid-19 in the state due to shortage of ventilators. She also says that there will be a shortage of ventilators if more elderly people get infected. According to experts, as compared to other states, if death rates have happened in Kerala over 10,000 people would have died by now. Ventilators are not available anywhere in the world. Even after booking through KMSCL, the government is not getting the adequate numbers. We are getting only 10 or 20, says Shailaja. Sep 11, 2020 7:31 am (IST) Update | Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 1,353 in Mizoram including 750 discharges: State Health Department Sep 11, 2020 7:21 am (IST) Over 100% Rise in Recoveries in 29 Days: MoHFW | There has been an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 recoveries in India. There is more than 100% increase in patients recovered and discharged in the past 29 days: Ministry of Health Sep 11, 2020 7:17 am (IST) 64L Undetected Cases in May Already: ICMR | In its sero survery results, the Indian Council of Medican Research (ICMR) says, 64 lakh Indians had the infection by May already which were undiagnosed and these people had developed antibodies already. For every confirmed case of Covid-19 in May, there were 82-130 infections that went undetected, says survey. Sero Prevalence of 0.73 in May shows that 0.73 percent of Indians were exposed to the infection by that time, amounting to 6.4 million infections in total. A total of 64,68,388 adult infections were estimated in India by the early May. The survey was conducted from May 11 to June 4 and covered 28,000 individuals whose blood samples were tested for IgG antibodies using COVID Kavach ELISA kit.

The Union health ministry on Thursday issued a revised SOP for conducting examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, removing the provision that allowed symptomatic candidates who insist on taking an exam to do so in isolation. According to the revised document, in regular course, a symptomatic candidate should be referred to the nearest health centre and given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means, or the university or educational institution shall arrange for taking the exam at a later date when the student is declared physically fit.



The ministry had on September 2 issued guidelines as per which staff and examinees from containment zones shall not be permitted to be physically present at exam centres and there will be alternative arrangements for such students. Such students shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means, or universities and educational institutions shall arrange for taking the exam at a later date for them.