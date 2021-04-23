Coronavirus in India News Live Updates: India Sees Yet Another Record High With 3,32,730 New Cases in 24 Hours and 2,263 Deaths

Coronavirus in India News Live Updates: India on Friday reported 3,32,730 new Covid-19 cases and 2,263 deaths. The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus is yet another record spike. The health ministry update said 1,93,279 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in India stood at 1,62,63,695, total recoveries at 1,36,48,159 and the total death toll at 1,86,920. India right now has 24,28,616 active cases.

Amid a massive crisis over oxygen, the Indian Air Force has started airlifting big oxygen tankers from their place of use to the filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of oxygen.

In yet another tragic incident at a hospital in Maharashtra, a fire at COVID Center in Vasai of Palghar district has killed 13 patients. ANI reported Dr Dilip Shah of the Vijay Vallabh hospital as saying, “Thirteen people have died after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit around 3 am today. Twenty-one patients including those in critical condition have been shifted to another hospital.” News18 Hindi reported that 15 patients were in the ICU. It is believed that AC shortcircuits started the fire.