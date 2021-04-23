Coronavirus in India News Live Updates: India Sees Yet Another Record High With 3,32,730 New Cases in 24 Hours and 2,263 Deaths

Coronavirus in India News Live Updates: India on Friday reported 3,32,730 new Covid-19 cases and 2,263 deaths. The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus is yet another record spike. The health ministry update said 1,93,279 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in India stood at 1,62,63,695, total recoveries at 1,36,48,159 and the total death toll at 1,86,920. India right now has 24,28,616 active cases.
Amid a massive crisis over oxygen, the Indian Air Force has started airlifting big oxygen tankers from their place of use to the filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of oxygen.
In yet another tragic incident at a hospital in Maharashtra, a fire at COVID Center in Vasai of Palghar district has killed 13 patients. ANI reported Dr Dilip Shah of the Vijay Vallabh hospital as saying, “Thirteen people have died after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit around 3 am today. Twenty-one patients including those in critical condition have been shifted to another hospital.” News18 Hindi reported that 15 patients were in the ICU. It is believed that AC shortcircuits started the fire.
25 patients have died at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the last 24 hours and the hospital is facing acute shortage of oxygen, the director of the hospital said on Friday morning.
COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise, and many citizens are unable to book basic facilities due to mounting pressure on healthcare services.
Odisha CM expresses grief over tragic incident in Virar, Maharashtra
Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident at a #COVID19 hospital in #Virar, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have sustained injuries.— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 23, 2021
A Norwegian climber hoping to summit Everest confirmed Thursday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, in a blow to Nepal's hopes for a bumper mountaineering season on the world's highest peak.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Condoles Death of Virar victims
Anguished to hear about the loss of lives due to fire at Virar Covid Hospital ICU. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their family in the devastating incident.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 23, 2021
Max Hospital Demands Oxygen Supply
SOS - Less than an hour's Oxygen supplies at Max Smart Hospital & Max Hospital Saket. Awaiting promised fresh supplies from INOX since 1 am. @drharshvardhan @msisodia @PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @PiyushGoyal @SatyendarJain over 700 patients admitted, need immediate assistance 🙏🏼— Max Healthcare (@MaxHealthcare) April 23, 2021
COVID Care Facility at Jaipur's Radha Soami Satsang Beas Centre to be Operational from Apr 25 | A 500-bed COVID care facility, being developed on the premises of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre in Beelwa on Tonk Road here, will become operational from April 25, officials said on Thursday. The bed capacity at the facility can be increased up to 8,000, they added. "In the first phase, 500 medical surgical unit beds have been made available in the COVID care centre, which will be operational from Sunday at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre," according to a spokesperson of the Rajasthan government. The work of setting up the centre by joint teams of various departments is progressing at a rapid pace, he said, adding that the number of beds will be increased in a phased manner in accordance with the requirement.
Canada’s government said it would temporarily bar passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days starting on Thursday as part of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Thane Journalist Dies of Covid-19 | Sopan Bongane, a senior journalist from Thane died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Pune on Thursday, family sources said. Bongane, 68, had served in prominent Marathi news papers during his career. Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, MLA Sanjay Kelkar among others condoled his death.
Health Ministry Releases Document Advising Proning for Self Care for Covid-19 Patients | The Union health ministry on Thursday advised proning for self care' for coronavirus patients, stating that it is extremely beneficial for such patients with compromised breathing comfort, especially during home isolation. The ministry, in a document, said proning is the process of turning a patient with precise, safe motions, from their back onto their abdomen so that the individual is lying face down. Proning is a medically accepted position to improve breathing comfort and oxygenation. It is extremely beneficial in COVID-19 patients with compromised breathing comfort, especially during home isolation, the document stated. Listing the importance of prone lying, the ministry said prone positioning improves ventilation, keeps alveolar units open and breathing easy.
Manipur's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 30,000-mark with 86 New Cases | Manipur's COVID-19 tally crossed the 30,000-mark on Thursday as 86 more people tested positive for the disease, an official said. The fresh infections pushed the coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state to 30,047, he said. The death toll rose to 381 after a 56-year-old man from Imphal East district succumbed to the infection at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences here, the official said. The new cases include 31 from Imphal East, 17 from Imphal West, 14 from Kakching, nine from Churachandpur, six from Bishnupur, four from Thoubal, two each from Chandel and Senapati and one from Kangpokpi district.
Govt Offices in U'khand to Remain Closed for 3 Days for Sanitisation | All government offices in Uttarakhand will remain closed for the next three days till Sunday for proper sanitisation in view of a rising number of coronavirus cases. The order to this effect was issued by the state health department. Through another order, the department has asked all medical colleges, nursing schools and paramedical colleges to switch back to the online mode of education for the month of May and send the students residing in the hostels to their homes. Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi also issued an order, closing all government and private schools, colleges and universities till further instructions and asking them to continue with the online mode of teaching.
The first 'Oxygen Express’ carrying liquid medical oxygen departed for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam on late Thursday night.
Rajasthan Cabinet Reviews COVID Situation in State | The Rajasthan cabinet reviewed the COVID-19 situation and the shortage of oxygen and medicines in the state on Thursday and said the Centre should allocate oxygen to the states judiciously. A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was held in the evening, in which the arrangements for COVID management were discussed. The preparations for the vaccination of people above the age of 18 years were also discussed at the meeting, according to a press release. The cabinet expressed concern over the shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir injections in the country and stressed on an equitable allocation of these to the states, according to the release.
Fire Breaks Out in Virar Hospital's Covid Ward, 13 Dead | The cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit in an AC.
12 patients have died in the fire at Vasai Covid hospital: Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021
Facing Backlash, UP Govt Revises Covid-19 Patients Admission Policy | The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday revised its order enabling admission of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals with referral of the Integrated COVID Command Center (ICCC) after facing criticism from several quarters. According to the rules, only the patients referred by ICCC are admitted in private hospitals, leading to huge rush at the centre for referral letters, drawing criticism on social media and by opposition Congress. In a directive sent to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates and all chief medical officers, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said now COVID patients can be admitted in private hospitals on the basis of their test reports. After admission by private hospitals, they will have to report about the cases immediately on the portal of the state government, the order said, adding that these hospitals will have to reserve only 10 per cent beds on which patients referred by ICCC will be admitted.
Even as the Covid-19 surge in India refused to abate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to have three meetings on Friday on the coronavirus crisis in the country. The prime minister will review the Covid-19 related situation in an internal meeting at 9 am, followed by a meeting at 10 am with chief ministers of states that have a high number of Covid-19 cases and then at 12:30 he will hold a meeting with the leading oxygen manufacturers in the country through video conferencing.
The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the situation in India on Thursday with CJI SA Bobde calling it chaotic. The apex court will begin hearing the matter on Friday at 11 am.
