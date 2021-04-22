Coronavirus in India News Live Updates: Centre Increases Delhi's Medical Oxygen Supply

Coronavirus in India News Live Updates: The Centre on Wednesday raised Delhi’s oxygen quota as the national capital faced a severe crisis amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The centre has increased the supply of medical oxygen to Delhi – from 378 metric tonnes per day to 480 as the Delhi High Court pulled up the Centre over the crisis.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra announced new restrictions from Thursday night 8 pm to 7 am on May 1. Only those in essential services will be allowed to travel on public transport, all government offices will work at 15% capacity and limited the attendance in marriages to 25 persons. Passengers travelling by private buses will have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after they reach their destination. Bus operators will have to stamp the passengers’ hands to indicate they are supposed to stay at home for 14 days. Karnataka too will have new restrictions implemented from today. India reported 2,95,041 fresh cases, 2023 new deaths, 1.26 lakh rise in active cases, 1.67 lakh new recoveries.

