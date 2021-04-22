Coronavirus in India News Live Updates: Centre Increases Delhi's Medical Oxygen Supply

Coronavirus in India News Live Updates: The Centre on Wednesday raised Delhi’s oxygen quota as the national capital faced a severe crisis amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The centre has increased the supply of medical oxygen to Delhi – from 378 metric tonnes per day to 480 as the Delhi High Court pulled up the Centre over the crisis.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra announced new restrictions from Thursday night 8 pm to 7 am on May 1. Only those in essential services will be allowed to travel on public transport, all government offices will work at 15% capacity and limited the attendance in marriages to 25 persons. Passengers travelling by private buses will have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after they reach their destination. Bus operators will have to stamp the passengers’ hands to indicate they are supposed to stay at home for 14 days. Karnataka too will have new restrictions implemented from today. India reported 2,95,041 fresh cases, 2023 new deaths, 1.26 lakh rise in active cases, 1.67 lakh new recoveries.
Sitamram Yechury's Son Dies of Covid | CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish Yechury passed away this morning after contracting coronavirus infection.
It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us.— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 22, 2021
24 Die in Nashik Oxygen Leak | The death toll in the Nashik hospital oxygen leakage incident on Wednesday rose to 24 after two more COVID-19 patients died in the evening. “Two more patients, who were on ventilator, succumbed in the evening. They could not get sufficient oxygen earlier in the day when its supply stopped due to the leakage in the tank,” collector Suraj Mandhare told PTI. The Nashik police have filed a case against unknown persons under Section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC over allegations of gross negligence.
Maharashtra Lockdown | Amid exponentially rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashatra, the state government issued fresh guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. The new restrictions will remain in force throughout the state of Maharashtra from 8pm on April 22 till 7 am on May 1. Taking strict measures, the government has imposed what seems to be a partial lockdown in the state under its ‘Break the Chain’ initiative. Only those in essential services will be allowed to travel in the public transport. It has further ordered all government offices to work at 15% capacity and limited the attendance in marriages to 25 persons. Unlike last year, the state has not resorted to a complete lockdown and is allowing the functioning of public transport, including local trains, which were shut for months leading to major inconvenience to those travelling for essential services.
Centre to Supply Remdesivir to 19 Covid-crippled States | As the country reels under an escalated demand for Remdesivir amid a sharp rise in the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients, the Centre has announced an interim allocation of the crucial drug for 19 States/UTs till April 30. Among these, Maharashtra – by far the worst affected – has been allotted the lion’s share of 2,69,200 vials, followed by Gujarat 1,63,500 vials, Uttar Pradesh 1,22,800 vials, Madhya Pradesh 92,400 vials and national capital Delhi has been given 61,900 doses.
