india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»India»Coronavirus in India News Live Updates: Centre Increases Delhi's Medical Oxygen Supply
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus in India News Live Updates: Centre Increases Delhi's Medical Oxygen Supply

News18.com | April 22, 2021, 08:34 IST
facebookTwitterskype
coronavirus oxygen

Event Highlights

Coronavirus in India News Live Updates: The Centre on Wednesday raised Delhi’s oxygen quota as the national capital faced a severe crisis amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The centre has increased the supply of medical oxygen to Delhi – from 378 metric tonnes per day to 480 as the Delhi High Court pulled up the Centre over the crisis.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra announced new restrictions from Thursday night 8 pm to 7 am on May 1. Only those in essential services will be allowed to travel on public transport, all government offices will work at 15% capacity and limited the attendance in marriages to 25 persons. Passengers travelling by private buses will have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after they reach their destination. Bus operators will have to stamp the passengers’ hands to indicate they are supposed to stay at home for 14 days. Karnataka too will have new restrictions implemented from today. India reported 2,95,041 fresh cases, 2023 new deaths, 1.26 lakh rise in active cases, 1.67 lakh new recoveries.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Apr 22, 2021 08:34 (IST)
21-day Quarantine for Indian Travelers to Singapore | All travellers from India should be isolated for 21 days instead of 14 to help strengthen Singapore's defences against a new double mutant strain of SARS-CoV-2 that appears to be more infectious, reported The Straits Times citing experts on Thursday. However, it is not yet necessary to ban flights from India, it said. "A 14-day quarantine or SHN (stay home notice) would detect more than 98 per cent of COVID-19 cases, including those who were infected while on the plane," said Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, the vice-dean of global health at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.
Apr 22, 2021 08:26 (IST)

READ | 'Beg, Borrow or Steal': Delhi HC Pulls Up Centre Over Inadequate Oxygen Supply for Covid-19 Patients

Issuing unusually strong strictures on the Modi government and private industries, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the Centre to "forthwith" provide oxygen by whatever means to hospitals…

Apr 22, 2021 08:12 (IST)

Sitamram Yechury's Son Dies of Covid | CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish Yechury passed away this morning after contracting coronavirus infection.

Apr 22, 2021 08:08 (IST)

24 Die in Nashik Oxygen Leak | The death toll in the Nashik hospital oxygen leakage incident on Wednesday rose to 24 after two more COVID-19 patients died in the evening. “Two more patients, who were on ventilator, succumbed in the evening. They could not get sufficient oxygen earlier in the day when its supply stopped due to the leakage in the tank,” collector Suraj Mandhare told PTI. The Nashik police have filed a case against unknown persons under Section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC over allegations of gross negligence.

Apr 22, 2021 07:52 (IST)

Maharashtra Lockdown | Amid exponentially rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashatra, the state government issued fresh guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. The new restrictions will remain in force throughout the state of Maharashtra from 8pm on April 22 till 7 am on May 1. Taking strict measures, the government has imposed what seems to be a partial lockdown in the state under its ‘Break the Chain’ initiative. Only those in essential services will be allowed to travel in the public transport. It has further ordered all government offices to work at 15% capacity and limited the attendance in marriages to 25 persons. Unlike last year, the state has not resorted to a complete lockdown and is allowing the functioning of public transport, including local trains, which were shut for months leading to major inconvenience to those travelling for essential services.

Apr 22, 2021 07:35 (IST)

Centre to Supply Remdesivir to 19 Covid-crippled States |  As the country reels under an escalated demand for Remdesivir amid a sharp rise in the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients, the Centre has announced an interim allocation of the crucial drug for 19 States/UTs till April 30.  Among these, Maharashtra – by far the worst affected – has been allotted the lion’s share of 2,69,200 vials, followed by Gujarat 1,63,500 vials, Uttar Pradesh 1,22,800 vials, Madhya Pradesh 92,400 vials and national capital Delhi has been given 61,900 doses.

Apr 22, 2021 07:33 (IST)
Gehlot Pitches 'Vaccine for All' | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the Centre should provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens.
He also said the Centre should not discriminate on the ground of age when it comes to vaccination against the viral disease. Referring to experts, Gehlot pointed out that a third wave of the coronavirus cannot be ruled out.
Apr 22, 2021 07:32 (IST)

READ | Vaccination Works Incredibly Well, Data Show in Boost to India's Fight Against Covid-19

Just four out of 10,000 people who were administered both doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and three out of 10,000 recipients of both doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield turned positive for…

Apr 22, 2021 07:20 (IST)
Ayodhya Temples Shut on Ram Navami | The doors of all the major temples of Ayodhya remained closed for the devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The border of the temple town in Uttar Pradesh also remained sealed with heavy police deployment. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, instructions were issued to people by the district administration to celebrate the festival at home. Big temples, including Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhavan and Dashrath Mahal, remained closed for the devotees.
Apr 22, 2021 06:56 (IST)
Hours after being tested positive for COVID-19, a  58-year-old assistant sub inspector of Delhi Police died Wednesday morning, officials said. The deceased, identified as ASI Surender, was posted with the Ashok Vihar Police Station, they said. He was on night shift on Tuesday when he complained of breathlessness and fever. He was taken to BJRM hospital where after being tested positive for COVID-19, he was sent on 14-day home quarantine and prescribed medicines by doctor, police said.
Apr 22, 2021 06:55 (IST)
The All India Students' Association on Wednesday alleged that the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has put COVID-infected students at an isolation centre "without proper care". The students association alleged in a statement that there was nobody to check on the students at the centre. "JNU students who have tested positive are being taken to an isolation centre in Sultanpuri. It is basically a DDA flat, with one or two students staying in each flat. There is no regular check up of the students to measure their vitals and oxygen levels. Two JNU students told us that even when they faced breathing problem, there was no one to take care of them," it said.
Apr 22, 2021 06:50 (IST)
 
Centre Raises Delhi's Oxygen Quota | With several private and government hospitals in Delhi running low on medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, the Centre raised the national capital's oxygen quota from 378 metric tonnes to 480 metric tonnes on Wednesday. "Central govt has increased Delhi's quota of oxygen. We r very grateful to centre for this (sic)," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet. The Centre announced that it will supply 480 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi, which will come from Odisha, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, the city government said in a statement.
Coronavirus in India News Live Updates: Centre Increases Delhi's Medical Oxygen Supply
New Delhi: A relative of a COVID-19 patient carries empty oxygen cylinders for refilling in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)