Coronavirus in India: This GIF Illustrates Record Spike Over Last 24 Hours Across States

India has once again recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 83,000 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total Covid-19 taking the Covid-19 tally to near 40 lakh mark. India had breached the the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 39,36,747 while the death toll climbed to 68,472 as 1,096 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the health ministry data updated at 8 am on Friday showed.

There are currently 8,31,124 active cases in the country with over 30,37,151 recovered/discharged. A total of 4,66,79,145 samples were tested up to September 3.

Of the 1,096 fresh deaths, 391 are from Maharashtra, 104 from Karnataka, 72 from Punjab, 92 from Tamil Nadu, 75 from Uttar Pradesh, 75 from Andhra Pradesh, 55 from West Bengal, 30 from Madhya Pradesh, 26 from Bihar, 19 from Delhi, 19 from Haryana, 11 from Jammu and Kashmir, 7 from Puducherry, and 16 each from Chhattisgarh and Gujarat and 14 from Rajasthan.

Here’s a GIF mapping new coronavirus cases in India in the last 24 hours:

India has the world's third highest tally of virus infections, with more than 3.9 million confirmed cases, behind the United States and Brazil.

Despite a strict lockdown, the pandemic has shown no signs of slowing down as it moves from cities into the country's rural interior.

Of the total 68,472 deaths across the country, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 25,586, followed by 7,608 in Tamil Nadu, 6,054 in Karnataka, 4,500 in Delhi, 4,200 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,691 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,394 in West Bengal, 3,062 in Gujarat, and 1,690 in Punjab.

So far, 1,483 people have died of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,095 in Rajasthan, 866 in Telangana, 743 in Jammu and Kashmir, 740 in Haryana, 672 in Bihar, 522 in Odisha, 444 in Jharkhand, 330 in Assam, 315 in Kerala, 315 in Chhattisgarh and 300 in Uttarakhand.

Puducherry has registered 260 fatalities, Goa 212, Tripura 129, Chandigarh 63, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 48, Himachal Pradesh 48, Ladakh 35, Manipur 32, Meghalaya 13, Nagaland nine, Arunachal Pradesh seven, Sikkim four and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two each.

India continues to scale new peaks in Covid-19 tests. More than 11.70 lakh samples tested for two consecutive days Despite the very high testing levels, Daily Positivity rate is below 7.5% and Cumulative Positivity Rate is less than 8.5%.