Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus India Tracker: Death Toll Reaches 199, Total Cases Near 6,500; Northeast Sees First Fatality

With 46 casualties in 24 hours, the latest figures mark the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus in one day in India.

News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2020, 9:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from a woman to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)
A doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from a woman to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

The novel coronavirus disease, termed Covid-19 by the WHO, has emerged as one of the gravest threats of this century to people around the world. It has infected over 1.6 million and caused the deaths of over 95,000 people, globally, according to the John Hopkins University Tracker.

India, too, is struggling to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 declared a 21-day lockdown across the country. However, cases and deaths continue to rise in the country.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus epidemic in India:

- The number of total coronavirus cases in the India currently stand at 6,412, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 10, Friday.

- The number of deaths has risen to 199.

- Among the total coronavirus cases in the country, there are 5,709 active cases. A total of 503 people have successfully recovered from Covid-19.

- To put the figures in perspective, April 9 has become India's worst day, having reported a jump of 809 cases; the highest rise of infections in a day.

- With 46 casualties in 24 hours, the latest figures also mark the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus in one day in India.

- The Northeast today witnessed its first death after a 65-year-old man died due to coronavirus in the Hailakandi District of Assam, confirmed Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

- Three cancer patients tested positive for Covid-19 today, at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. Recently, 18 medical staff from the hospital had also become infected with the novel coronavirus disease.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,709

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,412

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    503

     

  • Total DEATHS

    199

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,152,323

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,604,718

    +1,066

  • Cured/Discharged

    356,660

     

  • Total DEATHS

    95,735

    +42
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres