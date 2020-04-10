Coronavirus India Tracker: Death Toll Reaches 199, Total Cases Near 6,500; Northeast Sees First Fatality
With 46 casualties in 24 hours, the latest figures mark the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus in one day in India.
A doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from a woman to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)
The novel coronavirus disease, termed Covid-19 by the WHO, has emerged as one of the gravest threats of this century to people around the world. It has infected over 1.6 million and caused the deaths of over 95,000 people, globally, according to the John Hopkins University Tracker.
India, too, is struggling to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 declared a 21-day lockdown across the country. However, cases and deaths continue to rise in the country.
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus epidemic in India:
- The number of total coronavirus cases in the India currently stand at 6,412, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 10, Friday.
- The number of deaths has risen to 199.
- Among the total coronavirus cases in the country, there are 5,709 active cases. A total of 503 people have successfully recovered from Covid-19.
- To put the figures in perspective, April 9 has become India's worst day, having reported a jump of 809 cases; the highest rise of infections in a day.
- With 46 casualties in 24 hours, the latest figures also mark the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus in one day in India.
- The Northeast today witnessed its first death after a 65-year-old man died due to coronavirus in the Hailakandi District of Assam, confirmed Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
- Three cancer patients tested positive for Covid-19 today, at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. Recently, 18 medical staff from the hospital had also become infected with the novel coronavirus disease.
