Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 1 Lakh; 25 States and UTs Report Weekly Fall in Active Cases

Oct 3, 2020 7:25 am (IST)

Raj Govt Launches Anti-Covid Campaign | The Rajasthan government has launched a state-wide anti-COVID campaign aimed at defeating the pandemic through various preventive and precautionary measures. The campaign was launched by the state Cabinet members with the ministers distributing face masks and urging people to wear them and take all precautionary measures to defeat coronavirus. The government will distribute one crore masks among the people. From today, the campaign will be started in all districts and ministers in-charge will go to their respective districts and start the campaign to make people aware of the urgency to wear masks.