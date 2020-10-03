Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 1 Lakh; 25 States and UTs Report Weekly Fall in Active Cases

India's coronavirus death toll crossed one lakh on Friday night, while the caseload climbed to over 64 lakh and recoveries surged to 54,15,197, according to data from states and union territories. Data also showed that 25 states and union territories reported fall in the number of active cases during the last week.
Even at one lakh, India reportedly has a much lower death rate than other worst-hit nations with almost 1,00,000 fatalities so far -- fewer than half the grisly toll of 2,05,000 recorded in the United States, which has roughly a quarter of the population.
Oct 3, 2020 9:15 am (IST)
Oct 3, 2020 8:58 am (IST)
Global Cases Top 34.4M | The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 34.4 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 10,26,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday, the total number of cases stood at 3,44,95,372 and the fatalities rose to 10,26,717. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 73,31,241 and 2,08,693, respectively. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 63,94,068, while the country's death toll soared to 99,773.
Pawar's comments came after he visited the SII facility to get a dose of the BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin) vaccine administered to increase immunity.
Oct 3, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
Oct 3, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
25 States/UTs See Fall in Active Cases | 25 States/Union Territories have reported fall in the number of active cases of Covid-19 during the last week, says Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Oct 3, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Raj Govt Launches Anti-Covid Campaign | The Rajasthan government has launched a state-wide anti-COVID campaign aimed at defeating the pandemic through various preventive and precautionary measures. The campaign was launched by the state Cabinet members with the ministers distributing face masks and urging people to wear them and take all precautionary measures to defeat coronavirus. The government will distribute one crore masks among the people. From today, the campaign will be started in all districts and ministers in-charge will go to their respective districts and start the campaign to make people aware of the urgency to wear masks.
Oct 3, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
UP Dy CM Tests Positive | Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has tested positive for Covid-19. After testing positive for the infection, the minister urged everyone, who came in his contact in the last few days, get themselves tested for Covid-19 and quarantine themselves. Several ministers of the UP government have tested positive for the infection in the past few weeks and months. Two UP ministers -- Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan -- have died of Covid-19.
Oct 3, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Trump Heads to Military Hospital | US President Donald Trump is headed to Walter Reed hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. "I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I'm going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I am doing very well but we are going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well," says Trump.