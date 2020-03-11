Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Iran Announces 63 New Virus Deaths, Toll Rises to 354

An Iranian woman wears a protective face mask, following the coronavirus outbreak, as she talks on the phone, in Tehran, Iran March 5, 2020. (Reuters)



The rise is linked to an expansion in testing as the bulk of diagnoses have shifted from federal to state laboratories. Epidemiologists have said faulty test kits coupled with a diagnostic strategy that initially targeted too few people allowed the disease to spread beyond US authorities' ability to detect it.



The failings had contributed to the virus taking root across the country, academics from Johns Hopkins University and Stanford University wrote in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on Monday.



Vice President Mike Pence defended the government's response at a White House briefing and said that "a million tests are in the field." He said that more would be added as the government partnered with private companies.



Just over 8,500 tests had been performed as of Monday, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



South Korea announced its first case on the same day as the United States, has tested more than 189,000 people in the same period, Business Insider reported.



The JAMA report authors wrote that the only test initially authorized was one developed by the CDC.



It relied on the same technology as one authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and deployed around the world -- except that a fault meant the CDC kit was returning inconclusive results.



It was not until February 29, the date of the first US death and more than a month after the first confirmed US case, that the Food and Drug Administration lifted a ban on state laboratories developing their own kits based on the WHO's tests.