Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Iran Announces 63 New Virus Deaths, Toll Rises to 354

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, District Health and Family Welfare department has said. An official note of the department in the district headquarters town identified him as Mohammed Hussain Siddiqui, who died in a government hospital on Tuesday. "His swab samples have been sent for a lab in Bengaluru. The report is awaited," Department officials said. Siddiqui had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, where he had gone on a pilgrimage, they said.
The number of novel coronavirus cases in the US, meanwhile, surged past 1,000, after public health experts criticised authorities for downplaying the epidemic and lagging behind in testing efforts. At least 28 people have died and 1,025 people have been infected, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University — nearly double the 550 total confirmed cases the day before.
Mar 11, 2020 5:26 pm (IST)
The 45-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus has recovered with results of his samples coming out negative and as of now there are no confirmed virus cases in Tamil Nadu, says State Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar. The man, who recently returned from Oman, tested positive on March 7, making him the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the state.
Mar 11, 2020 5:24 pm (IST)
The Jammu and Kashmir administration orders closure of primary schools and aganwadi centres in five districts of Jammu and cinema halls across the region till March 31 as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus scare. While only one person has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the union territory, one person has reported with high viral-load, say officials.
Mar 11, 2020 5:20 pm (IST)
A total of 71 Chinese workers engaged at a construction site in Nepal have been placed under quarantine after their return to the Himalayan nation from China, says an official. The Chinese workers, who returned to Nepal between March 4 and 6 from Chengdu and Beijing after celebrating the Chinese New Year, have been kept in isolation at the Pokhara Regional Airport project where they work. READ MORE
Mar 11, 2020 5:19 pm (IST)
Goa's Non Resident Indian affairs Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar says he would write to the Union Ministry for External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in the US to enquire about the well-being of five Goan sailors who are onboard a cruise liner 'Grand Princess', which has been quarantined off the coast of California since March 9. Nearly 3,500 people are onboard the cruise liner, out of which 21 have tested positive for coronavirus.
Mar 11, 2020 5:10 pm (IST)
All states and union territories have been asked to step up sanitation and hygiene in all public transport vehicles to contain the spread of coronavirus, says the Road Transport and Highways Ministry. The states and union territories have also been advised to step up sanitation at bus terminals and stops.
Mar 11, 2020 5:01 pm (IST)
Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says Rome is allocating $28.3 billion to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed 631 people in the country. The entire sum "will not all be used immediately". Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri says Italy will immediately use "half of these resources" and keep the other half in reserve.
Mar 11, 2020 4:59 pm (IST)
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan have risen to 20 after a 14-year old boy was tested positive for COVID-19 in Gilgit Baltistan, says a health official. Pakistan saw a sudden increase in coronavirus infections on Tuesday when a dozen new cases were reported across the country.
Mar 11, 2020 4:42 pm (IST)
The government is focusing on bringing back Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy and Iran after screening them, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha. He said a medical team will leave for Italy tomorrow for screening Indians. Making a suo moto statement on the Indians stranded in Iran due to coronavirus, Jaishankar said the situation in Italy and Iran is "a cause of great concern" and the government is making all efforts to bring back Indians after appropriate testing and screening.
Mar 11, 2020 4:31 pm (IST)
The Maharashtra government plans to set up isolation wards and coronavirus testing facilities at private hospitals here to deal with the outbreak of the deadly virus in the state. Representatives of private hospitals in Mumbai met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and senior ministers to discuss the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.
Mar 11, 2020 4:17 pm (IST)
The Delhi High Court seeks the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL seeking proper and adequate measures to combat coronavirus. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Health and the Delhi government seeking their replies by March 30 on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate. The petition, by lawyer Triveni Potekar, seeks directions to the Centre and the AAP-led Delhi government to make available important and relevant information on access to and availability of medical facilities for testing and treatment for the coronavirus disease.
Mar 11, 2020 4:05 pm (IST)
IT Employees Test Positive | Two employees working with IT companies Dell and Mindtree have been tested positive for coronavirus, according to company statements. The Dell employee had returned from the US, including a visit to Texas while the Mindtree employee also had a travel history abroad, the two companies said in separate statements. READ MORE
Mar 11, 2020 3:46 pm (IST)
India prohibits entry of any international cruise ship, crew or passenger with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries post February 1, 2020 to its major ports till March 31. To prevent the spread of the deadly virus, the Ministry of Shipping says it will allow only such international cruise ships to call on its major ports that had intimated their call to the ports by January 1, 2020. READ MORE
Mar 11, 2020 3:04 pm (IST)
Virus Dampens Badminton Fans in India Open | The India Open Super 500 tournament, a crucial event for the Tokyo Olympic qualification will go ahead with its scheduled but with strict restrictions, a statement made by Badminton Association of India (BAI) revealed. "The India Open will be held as planned at the KD Jadhav stadium in Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium but to ensure safety of everybody we have decided not to allow any spectator this time," BAI General Secretary, Ajay K Singhania told PTI. "Fans can watch the matches on youtube for the initial days while Hotstar will show the matches from quarterfinal onwards," he added.
Mar 11, 2020 2:57 pm (IST)
Is Daily Tally of Virus Cases Causing Panic in India? | The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said public health systems in various states have withstood the pressure caused by the spread of the contagious viral disease and have to remain alert as the number of confirmed cases increased to 60 cases on Wednesday. Read more.
Mar 11, 2020 2:52 pm (IST)
Australia Extends Travel Ban to Italy | The Australian government included Italy in the list of nations facing travel bans after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country surged. According to reports, Australia has so far reported 135 cases of coronavirus in the country. The travel ban comes a day after Prime Minister Morrison announced a fund of 2.4 billion Australian dollars to tackle the epidemic that has infected more than 117,000 across the global and has caused deaths of 4,251 people.
Mar 11, 2020 2:44 pm (IST)
River Cruise Boat Quarantined in Cambodia | Dozens of passengers and crew aboard a river cruise boat are being held under quarantine in eastern Cambodia after a British passenger tested positive for the coronavirus. Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bunheng on Wednesday visited the Kampong Cham provincial hospital, where the 65-year-old woman from the United Kingdom is being held for observation and treatment. The woman is Cambodia's third confirmed case. (Associated Press)
Mar 11, 2020 2:41 pm (IST)
Ladakh Closes Schools, Colleges | The Ladakh administration have ordered the closure of all colleges and the university in the union territory as a precautionary step against the coronavirus outbreak. "In view of the prevailing circumstances and as a precautionary measure for containment of COVID-19, all the colleges and the university of Ladakh shall remain closed till March 31," Commissioner-Secretary Higher Education, UT Ladakh, Rigzian Sampheal said.
Mar 11, 2020 2:33 pm (IST)
Tokyo Disney Parks to be Close till April | Tokyo Disney parks have extended the closure of the premises until early April as precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus. (Image: Reuters/Issei Kato)
Mar 11, 2020 2:25 pm (IST)
China Mandates 14 Day Quarantine | Chinese state officials said all international arrivals to city must be quarantine for 14 days. Officials also urged Chinese citizens who are overseas and are tested positive for coronavirus to get local treatments and advised against long-distance trave, reported Reuters.
Updated: March 11, 2020, 1:44 PM IST Mumbai: An Air India pilots' grouping has urged civil aviation regulator DGCA to exempt pilots from the mandatory pre and post-flight alcohol tests, amid the coronavirus scare.
Mar 11, 2020 2:04 pm (IST)
Thailand Cancels Visa on Arrival for 18 Nations | Thailand has ordered cancellation of visa on arrival for 18 countries and visa exemption for three others to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country, an interior minister said. The restrictions were imposed on Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu. The official also said visa exemption will be cancelled for South Korea, Italy and Hong Kong. (Image: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun)
Mar 11, 2020 1:47 pm (IST)
In Nordics, Coronavirus May be Boring to Death | While the disease had killed more than 4,250 people out of 117,000 cases detected worldwide, Nordic countries — Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden — have not reported any deaths so far, even though the virus has been described as deadlier than the seasonal flu which claims hundreds of victims in the region each year. Read More.
Mar 11, 2020 1:26 pm (IST)
Wuhan Evacuees Complete Quarantine | Delhi government said the 112 people evacuated by the Indian government from Wuhan, including 36 foreign nationals, have completed the 14 days mandatory quarantine at the ITBP Quarantine Facility in Chhawla.
Delhi: 14 days of quarantine of 112 Wuhan (China) evacuees including 36 foreign nationals, has completed at ITBP Quarantine Facility in Chhawla. Sampling being done for their final test by doctors. Reports awaited. #CoronaViruspic.twitter.com/IcJ4k1zNs6
Mar 11, 2020 1:10 pm (IST)
First Fatality in India? | A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi region today. The number of confirmed cases raised to 60 accross the country.
Mar 11, 2020 1:05 pm (IST)
First Coronavirus Death in Indonesia | A 53-year-old woman has died from coronavirus in Indonesia, the first recorded death from the virus in the Southeast Asian country, a health ministry official said on today, according to Reuters. The woman, a foreign national, had already been in critical condition when she was admitted to a hospital, said Achmad Yurianto, the health ministry official. (Image: Reuters/Antara Foto)
Mar 11, 2020 12:55 pm (IST)
India Confirms 60 Coronavirus Cases | The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced 10 news cases of COVID-19 in India. Eight cases are from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan & Delhi rising the tally to 60 cases across the country. (ANI)
The rise is linked to an expansion in testing as the bulk of diagnoses have shifted from federal to state laboratories. Epidemiologists have said faulty test kits coupled with a diagnostic strategy that initially targeted too few people allowed the disease to spread beyond US authorities' ability to detect it.
The failings had contributed to the virus taking root across the country, academics from Johns Hopkins University and Stanford University wrote in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on Monday.
Vice President Mike Pence defended the government's response at a White House briefing and said that "a million tests are in the field." He said that more would be added as the government partnered with private companies.
Just over 8,500 tests had been performed as of Monday, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
South Korea announced its first case on the same day as the United States, has tested more than 189,000 people in the same period, Business Insider reported.
The JAMA report authors wrote that the only test initially authorized was one developed by the CDC.
It relied on the same technology as one authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and deployed around the world -- except that a fault meant the CDC kit was returning inconclusive results.
It was not until February 29, the date of the first US death and more than a month after the first confirmed US case, that the Food and Drug Administration lifted a ban on state laboratories developing their own kits based on the WHO's tests.