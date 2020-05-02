Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 2,293 Cases in Largest Single-Day Spike, Death Toll Touches 1,218

A municipal worker wearing a protective suit disinfects an ambulance in Chennai. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar - RC2A0G9ZIVUV



The coronavirus death toll in the United States climbed by 1,883 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities to nearly 65,000.



The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.1 million cases in the country as of 8:30 pm Friday (0030 GMT Saturday), with 64,789 deaths, a rise of three percent from a day earlier. The US has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.



Globally, 3,400,278 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease stands at 239,570. Nations hit with most coronavirus cases at present are the US (1,131,030 ) Spain (242,988), Italy (207,428), UK (177,454), France (167,346) and Germany (164,077).



In India, the number of cases have crossed the 35,000-mark, while the number of deaths stand at over 1,150. All major urban centres, including Delhi and Mumbai, have been identified as 'red zones' or areas with large numbers of cases -- hence not many relaxations would be applicable to them beyond the already permitted ones for those involved in essential services.



Outside the containment zone falling within red zones, certain more activities will be prohibited and these include plying of cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, running of taxis and cab aggregators, intra-district and inter district plying of buses, as also barber shops, spas and saloons.



Special trains also began operating on Friday, which also happened to be Labour Day, to help lakhs of migrant workers stranded for over a month at various urban centres.