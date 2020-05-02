Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 2,293 Cases in Largest Single-Day Spike, Death Toll Touches 1,218

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As citizens gear up for easing of curbs with the phase-3 of the lockdown from May 4, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 37,336 while the death toll has increased to 1218, according to health ministry data. The rise of 2,293 case is the biggest single-day jump while the number of deaths increased by 71 in the last 24 hours.
India be under lockdown till May 17 with a complete ban on air travel, trains and inter-state road transport for the general public while educational institutions, theatres, malls, hotels and bars will also remain shut, the government announced on Friday. However, it gave some relaxations for various business activities and people's movement within areas with limited or no COVID-19 cases identified as orange and green zones. Some economic activities will also be allowed in red zones, but high-restrictions will continue in the containment zones within them.
Read More
May 2, 2020 9:27 am (IST)
74 Buses Brought Back Students from Kota to Maharashtra | 74 buses from Maharashtra brought back stranded students from Kota, Rajasthan, last night. All students underwent health screening at Swar Gate bus stand and were advised home quarantine, ANI reports.
A former Chinese state media journalist turned anti-corruption blogger has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Chen Jieren was detained in mid-2018 after he published two articles on his personal blog claiming corruption by Hunan party officials.
May 2, 2020 9:18 am (IST)
Anthony Fauci Blocked from Testifying on Trump's Covid-19 Response | According to a CNN report, the White House has blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci, from testifying before the Democratic-led House next week on the government's coronavirus response, according to a spokesman from a key House committee.
May 2, 2020 9:06 am (IST)
Punjab Police Garlands Lockdown Violators | Ludhiana police in Punjab today garlanded people violating the coronavirus lockdown, and they were asked to stay indoors, reports ANI. Till now, there are 76 Covid-19 positive cases in Ludhiana district. (Image: ANI)
May 2, 2020 9:01 am (IST)
UP CM to Hold Meeting on Coronavirus | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a meeting to discuss the implementation of the coronavirus lockdown 3.0.
May 2, 2020 8:53 am (IST)
Latest India Updates: Coronavirus Cases Cross 37k-mark | The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 37,000-mark today, with a total of 37,336 infections. Active cases are at 26,167; recoveries at 9,950. A total of 1,218 people have died due to Covid-19.
May 2, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
Here are Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 Guidelines | The Centre on Friday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4. Learn the guidelines for this extended Covid-19 order through News18's graphic.
May 2, 2020 8:40 am (IST)
NASA Urges People to Stay Home | NASA and SpaceX on Friday urged spectators to stay home for the first home launch of astronauts in nearly a decade because of the coronavirus pandemic. Top officials warned the public against travelling to Florida for the May 27 launch of two NASA astronauts aboard a SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station.
WATCH ↓ : Who is Dr Anthony Fauci, The Man Leading Trump's War on Covid-19?
May 2, 2020 8:32 am (IST)
Coronavirus Death in Pune | A 68-year-old patient who had tested positive for Covid-19 passes away in Pune. The cause of death is acute respiratory failure due to ARDS with Myocarditis with coronavirus infection, ANI reports. Total death toll in Pune district is now 100, state Pune Health officials, Maharashtra.
May 2, 2020 8:27 am (IST)
Latest India Coronavirus Updates | The West Bengal Health Department on Friday issued directives to private hospitals and healthcare facilities to resume normal services in a planned manner. Ensuring the safety, protection and comfort of the medical staff engaged in such facilities needs highest priority, it said.
May 2, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
Fed Worries About Economic Scars Due to Coronavirus | After rolling out trillions of dollars in support for the U.S. economy during the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve officials have begun warning of potentially lasting scars to the workforce and productivity if the recovery is not handled well, Reuters reports.
May 2, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
WATCH ↓: Lockdown in Extended For Two More Weeks After May 3
Years ago, when there was no development in the area, the tribals of the district followed a method of trade called the 'sata pata' system - a local name for the medieval practice of barter.
May 2, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
1,883 Coronavirus Deaths in US in 24 Hours | There have been 1,883 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease in US in the past 24 hours, according to the John Hopkins University tracker.
May 2, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Protest in California Against Coronavirus Lockdown | People gather near Huntington Beach Pier to protest Govenor Gavin Newsom's order to temporarily close state and local beaches in Orange County, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Huntington Beach, California, US. (Reuters/Kyle Grillot)
May 2, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Updates | According to the John Hopkins University tracker, the novel coronavirus infection cases have crossed 3.3 million, while more than 2.3 lakh people have succumbed to Covid-19 around the world.
May 2, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
Train in MP Arrives Carrying Migrant Labourers | A'Shramik Special train' carrying migrant labourers arrived at Misrod railway station (near Bhopal) in Madhya Pradesh from Nashik, Maharashtra today, ANI reports. All passengers will be screened by health officials before departure to their respective districts in the state. (Image: ANI)
May 2, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
Assam Welcomes Lockdown 3.0, But Will Hold Review | The Assam government on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to extend the coronavirus-induced lockdown by two more weeks from May 4, but said it will review the relaxations notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to an official release.
May 2, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
Trump Out of White House After Weeks | US President Donald Trump, cooped up in the White House for weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown, flew to Camp David, Maryland, on Friday for a weekend away at the presidential retreat, Reuters reports. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: After a comprehensive review of the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Centre on Friday extended the lockdown by a further two weeks.
May 2, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
US Authorises Emergency Use of Remdevisir | President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted authorisation to Gilead Sciences Inc for emergency use of its experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat patients with Covid-19, Reuters reports.
After reviewing EUA criteria & the science, we determined it reasonable that remdesivir may be effective in treating #COVID19, & that, given a lack of adequate, approved, or available alternative treatments, the known & potential benefits outweigh the known & potential risks.
The Centre on May 1 extended the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 by two more weeks. The move comes just two days ahead of the end of the second lockdown.
May 2, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
France Reports Lowest Daily Coronavirus Toll in 5 Weeks | France reported 218 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the smallest number in a 24-hour period in more than five weeks. (Image: Reuters/Stephane Mahe)
May 2, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Jamia Millia Islamia Asks Hostellers to Return Home | The Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return home, after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective states.
May 2, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
WHO Says Coronavirus Has Natural Origin | Dr Michael Ryan, the head of emergencies at the WHO reiterated that the group believes Covid-19 to be natural in origin. Ryan said WHO teams have listened again and again to many scientists who have looked at the gene sequences and the virus, and that they were assured that it was natural in origin.
Doctor Tests Positive for Coronavirus at AIIMS, Rishikesh | A trainee MBBS doctor has been tested positive for Covid-19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. She is the fourth staff member who has tested positive in last six days. Total cases reported in Uttarakhand have now reached 58. One patient who was infected with the virus at AIIMS, had died yesterday.
May 2, 2020 7:12 am (IST)
271 Russians on Way Back Home | A special Aeroflot flight departed from IGI Airport in New Delhi with Russian nationals on board today. A total of 271 Russians flew home by a special flight en route Delhi – Saint-Petersburg – Moscow with the assistance of the Embassy of Russia in India.
A municipal worker wearing a protective suit disinfects an ambulance in Chennai.
REUTERS/P. Ravikumar - RC2A0G9ZIVUV
The coronavirus death toll in the United States climbed by 1,883 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities to nearly 65,000.
The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.1 million cases in the country as of 8:30 pm Friday (0030 GMT Saturday), with 64,789 deaths, a rise of three percent from a day earlier. The US has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.
Globally, 3,400,278 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease stands at 239,570. Nations hit with most coronavirus cases at present are the US (1,131,030 ) Spain (242,988), Italy (207,428), UK (177,454), France (167,346) and Germany (164,077).
In India, the number of cases have crossed the 35,000-mark, while the number of deaths stand at over 1,150. All major urban centres, including Delhi and Mumbai, have been identified as 'red zones' or areas with large numbers of cases -- hence not many relaxations would be applicable to them beyond the already permitted ones for those involved in essential services.
Outside the containment zone falling within red zones, certain more activities will be prohibited and these include plying of cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, running of taxis and cab aggregators, intra-district and inter district plying of buses, as also barber shops, spas and saloons.
Special trains also began operating on Friday, which also happened to be Labour Day, to help lakhs of migrant workers stranded for over a month at various urban centres.