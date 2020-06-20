Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Govt Warns of ‘Serious Harm’ as MHA Makes Institutional Quarantine Mandatory

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has ordered a five-day mandatory institutional-quarantine for every Covid-19 patient under home isolation in Delhi, a move the AAP government termed “arbitrary that will seriously harm” the national capital, while health minister Satyendar Jain who is battling Covid-19 was shifted to the ICU of Max hospital after his condition deteriorated.
For the first time, Delhi recorded over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday in its highest single-day spike so far, pushing the tally to 53,116 cases. With 66 fatalities in 24 hours, the death toll reached 2,035.
The Union home ministry’s move seems to be partially in sync with the health ministry’s observation that home isolation isn’t being adhered to strictly in Delhi. But at no point did the latter…
Jun 20, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
Global Cases Surge Over 8.6 Million | The total number of global Covid-19 cases surges to over 8.6 million, while the deaths were nearing 4,60,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases stand at 86,39,023, while the fatalities increased to 4,59,437. With 22,19,976 cases and 1,19,099 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE. Brazil comes in the second place with 10,32,913 infections and 48,954 deaths. In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (5,60,321), followed by India (3,80,532).
Jun 20, 2020 8:22 am (IST)
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) asks states to ramp up testing capacity for early detection, containment of Covid-19. (Image: Twitter/@COVIDNewsByMIB)
Jun 20, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Jun 20, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
Jun 20, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
Director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra issues show-cause notice to the Dean of a government hospital in Latur district for allegedly asking a Covid-19 patient to buy medicines from the market. He has been asked to respond to the notice within 3 days.
Jun 20, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Brazil Cases Top 10 Lakh | Brazil's government confirms that the country has risen above 10 lakh confirmed coronavirus cases, second only to the United States. The country's health ministry says, the total now stood at 10,32,913, up more than 50,000 from Thursday. The ministry said the sharp increase was due to corrections of previous days' underreported numbers. The health ministry says it recorded 54,771 new infections and the death toll reached 48,954.
Jun 20, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
10 New Cases in Mizoram | Mizoram reports 10 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 140 including 131 active cases and 9 cured/discharged: Department of Information & Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.
Jun 20, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Some miscreants deliberately threw personal protective equipment (PPE) outside my office. We are looking into the matter and strict action will be taken against the accused: Gautam Budh Nagar Chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Deepak Ohri.
Jun 20, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
IMF Deploys Emergency Financing for 70 Nations | The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says, it is expected to deploy emergency financing for 70 countries as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to ripple across the globe. IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said at a virtual press briefing that "we expect that number to be 70, so 70 countries supported by the IMF with emergency financing roughly about 25 billion dollars". For the Asia and Pacific region, seven countries have received emergency financing totalling about 1.5 billion dollars. Over 100 countries have asked the IMF for emergency financing amid the pandemic, and the multilateral lender said earlier this year that it had doubled access to its emergency facilities to meet the expected demand.
Jun 20, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
Assam Cases Cross 5,000-mark | 102 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Assam. Total cases in the state now at 5,006 including 1,928 active cases, 3,066 discharged and 9 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister.
Jun 20, 2020 7:12 am (IST)
Delhi Records Biggest Daily Spike With 3,137 Cases | Delhi reports highest single-day spike with 3,137 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the national capital's tally beyond 50,000 mark to 53,116. The death toll in the national capital increases to 2,035 with 66 new deaths. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi witnessed recorded more than 2,500 cases.
A doctor speaks with a woman at a coronavirus help desk at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, on June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
A high-powered panel set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recommended fixing the cost of a COVID-19 isolation bed in private hospitals in the city in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day, the ministry said.
In his order, the L-G said after the five-day institutional-quarantine, asymptomatic Covid-19 patients will be sent for home-isolation.
“Five-day institutional quarantine of each case under home-quarantine is to be made mandatory and, thereafter, (they) will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalisation,” Baijal said in his order.
The move is likely to put further stress on the already stretched health infrastructure.
The order implies that every coronavirus patient has to necessarily spend five days in institutional quarantine, a government-run facility dedicated for coronavirus patients.
In response, the Delhi government said the LG's decision on home quarantine is "arbitrary" and will "seriously harm" Delhi. It further said there is already a severe shortage of doctors and nurses to treat serious patients and in such a scenario, from where would medical manpower come for taking care of these quarantine centres.
As on Friday, Delhi had 53,116 coronavirus cases of which 27,512 active cases. Delhi on Friday reported 3,137 fresh cases. The number of those in home isolation stood at 10,490. Of the 10,961 beds, only 5,078 were vacant.
On the Delhi health minister, sources indicated that the 55-year-old minister is likely to undergo plasma therapy though there was no official confirmation on it.
Jain, who was earlier admitted to the Delhi government's Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the city government in east Delhi, was diagnosed with pneumonia and his oxygen saturation level dipped.
"He was brought to Max hospital, Saket in the evening and admitted in ICU," an official said.
Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to RGSSH, after running high-grade fever.
The Home Ministry panel was constituted on Sunday to ensure the availability of 60 per cent beds at private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of coronavirus testing and treatment.
"The committee has recommended Rs 8,000-10,000, 13,000-15,000 & 15,000-18,000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICUs without & with ventilator respectively to all hospitals as compared to the current charges of Rs 24,000-25,000, Rs 34,000-43,000 & Rs 44,000-54,000 (excluding PPE cost)," a Home Ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.
However, hospitals said the cost of treating the patients was much higher than what has been prescribed by the panel.
Requesting anonymity, the head of a private hospital said the recommendations on capping the cost were “not practical” as the costs have increased exponentially in terms of infrastructure and salaries. This has been aggravated by shortage of staff.
As per the directions given by the home minister, in a series of meetings chaired by him over last few days with regard to the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, house-to-house health survey in 242 containment zones of Delhi was completed on Thursday and a total of 2.3 lakh people were surveyed.
Shah had also directed for testing capacity to be increased, quick delivery of results in Delhi and testing through the rapid antigen testing method that was started on Thursday.
On Friday, 12,680 people were tested for coronavirus with rapid antigen methodology of which 951 tested positive, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.
In a related development, Sisodia who took over the charge of the Health Department in Jain's absence and called an urgent meeting with the administrators and medical directors of top COVID dedicated hospitals.
He said most existing beds in hospitals currently have oxygen supply and in the next ten days all other beds will have oxygen supply attached to them.
“All medical chiefs of all the hospitals have been directed to increase their bed capacity and all other requirements because coronavirus cases are rising in the city. In this realization, the Delhi government has directed to increase the ICU bed capacity in all the big dedicated COVID-19 hospitals,” Sisodia said.