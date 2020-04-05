Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Cases Soar to 3,374, Death Toll at 77, Says Health Ministry; Deaths Reported in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India has reported 3,374 cases of novel coronavirus so far and the death toll due to the pandemic has risen to 77, the Union Health Ministry said today. Officials have linked the surge of cases to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital last month, but massive efforts by various authorities have led to nearly 22,000 people related to the grouping getting quarantined.
The Tablighi-linked infections, found across 17 states, including Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, showed that almost 30% of them are from "one particular place where we could not sort of understand it and manage it", Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said.
Read More
Apr 5, 2020 11:53 am (IST)
2 More Coronavirus Deaths in Tamil Nadu | Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the toll due to the disease in the state to five.
Apr 5, 2020 11:46 am (IST)
Trump, Modi, Agree to Work Together | US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to ensure smooth functioning of the global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical goods to fight the coronavirus pandemic and discussed the significance of Yoga and Ayurveda for the physical and mental well-being of people during the major global health crisis.
Apr 5, 2020 11:39 am (IST)
Australia Optimistic About Slowing Spread of Virus | Several Australian health officials said on Sunday they were cautiously optimistic about the slowing spread of coronavirus in the country but warned social distancing restrictions are to stay in place for months. Confirmed cases rose by 181 during the 24-hour period to early Sunday, bringing the national total to 5,635, health ministry data showed.
The more care we take now, the better we can control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Please think carefully before going out at the moment 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/sG3kx8wB6l
Gujarat Company Makes Low Cost Ventilators | As the world is facing shortage of medical equipment to fight the coronavirus, a Rajkot-based company has developed low cost ventilators in just 10 days and will deliver 1,000 of these machines to the Gujarat government-run hospitals in next few days.
Apr 5, 2020 11:30 am (IST)
Virus Kills 630 in a Day in New York, US | Coronavirus-related illnesses killed 630 people in the last day in New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday, in the grimmest 24 hours yet for the U.S. state hit hardest by the pandemic.
Apr 5, 2020 11:28 am (IST)
Whales Surface in Bombay High Oil Field Waters | A video of a group of giant whales in the waters of Mumbai High Oil field is going viral on social media. In the video, a group of at least five whales can be seen swimming on the surface. A mobile video reportedly captured by a worker of the Bombay High oilfield shows a glimpse of a giant sea creature less than a meter deep underwaters, reports IB Times.
Order Placed for 10 Crore Hydroxychloroquine Tablets for Medics | ANI quoted a health ministry official stating, "We have placed an order of approximately 10 crore tablets for the anti-malarial drug — hydroxychloroquine tablets. Prior to this, we have purchased over 70 lakh tablets." The National Task Force for COVID19 constituted by Indian Council of Medical Research recommends the use of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID19 for high-risk cases.
Apr 5, 2020 11:09 am (IST)
Sex Workers in Thailand Struggle Amid Virus Lockdown | A shutdown to contain the coronavirus has killed Thailand's party scene and forced sex workers out of bars and onto desolate streets. They are scared but desperately needs customers to pay their rent. Red-light districts from Bangkok to Pattaya have gone quiet with night clubs and massage parlours closed and tourists blocked from entering the country.
Another Person Dies of Coronavirus in Gujarat | A 61-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus died at a hospital in Surat on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat to 11, a senior health official said.
Apr 5, 2020 10:49 am (IST)
India's 9pm, 9 minute Modi Candle Event to Take Place Today | India will switch off its lights for 9 minutes at 9pm on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed for a show of solidarity to end the "darkness" of coronavirus. PM Modi had urged people to switch off lights of their homes and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit.
People Without Ration Cards in Delhi to be Given Food: Delhi CM | A TOI report states that all those without ration cards living in Delhi will be able to collect food at subsidised rates from fair price shops from the middle of the next week, said Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. "We had already announced that the Delhi government would give 7.5kg free ration to the 71 lakh people who had ration cards. There are around 6.5 lakh people who had applied for the card but did not get it. We have decided to give these people also the benefit of free ration," the reports quotes the CM as saying.
दिल्ली में अभी तक 6 लोगों की मौत हुई है। उनमें से पाँच लोग 60 साल से ऊपर के थे। पाँच ऐसे थे जिनको साँस, लिवर या शुगर जैसी बड़ी बीमारियाँ थी। बुज़ुर्गों को और उन लोगों को जिनको पहले से बीमारियाँ है, आपको अपना ख़ास ख़याल रखना है।कोरोना को संक्रमण का कोई मौक़ा न दे, अपने घर पर रहें pic.twitter.com/ZOaVDVoudG
Delhi-Return Man Became Guwahati's First Coronavirus Patient | The first case of coronavirus in Assam, is a 45-year-old Guwahati businessman who had recently returned from New Delhi, but he is unrelated to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster, reports UNI.
Apr 5, 2020 10:10 am (IST)
What is Coronavirus, Know the Symptoms | Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are at risk.
Apr 5, 2020 10:04 am (IST)
16 New Coronavirus Cases in Madhya Pradesh | With sixteen new coronavirus cases in Indore, Madhya Pradesh's Covid-19 count has reached 180, News18 reports.
Apr 5, 2020 9:59 am (IST)
Covid Care Hospital in Kasargod, Kerala Launched | The government had previously decided to convert the Kasaragod central university to a COVID-19 treatment centre. Now the special coronavirus hospital in the state has been launched.
6 More People Test Positive for Coronavirus in Rajasthan | Six more people in Rajasthan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in Rajasthan. The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the state is now at 210.
1) Male, 40, with travel history to Dubai.
2) Male, 48, Tablighi event
3) Male, 25, Tablighi Event
4) Male, 28.
5) Male, 69, contact of Tablighi patient
6) Male, 82, Died at 12.16 am today
Apr 5, 2020 9:29 am (IST)
Anti-Parasite Drug Ivermectin May Kill Coronavirus | Researchers have found that an anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin, already available around the world can kill the novel coronavirus grown in cell cultures within 48 hours, an advance that may lead to the development and trial of a new clinical therapy for COVID-19.
Apr 5, 2020 9:27 am (IST)
India's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 77 | The latest India coronavirus figures and news: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the number of total cases of Covid-19 in India have risen to 3,373, with 3,030 active cases, 266 recoveries and 77 deaths.
Apr 5, 2020 9:21 am (IST)
'Satan's Trying to Keep us Apart', Say US Christians on Palm Sunday Celebrations | Various US Church congregations are planning to keep churches open despite US facing the brunt of coronavirus, for Palm Sunday celebrations. "Satan's trying to keep us apart; must spread the word of Gospel", are some of the quips being said as justifications for their actions, including the Solid Rock church. (Image: Reuters)
Apr 5, 2020 9:07 am (IST)
Mexican Tequila Makers to Continue Work Amid Virus | Mexican tequila makers have sought to dispel concerns that their exports to the United States will dry up, after two large brewers in the country suspended production to comply with government rules put in place due to the new coronavirus. (Reuters/Carlos Jasso)
Apr 5, 2020 9:00 am (IST)
16 People Test Positive for Coronavirus at Lucknow | Sixteen people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, ANI reports.
Apr 5, 2020 8:47 am (IST)
No Other CRPF Member Has Tested Positive | Except for the Chief Medical Officer of CRPF who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, no one in the chain ahead has shown any symptoms. However, the DG as a precautionary measure has advised all concerned to restrict their movements and strictly work from home, said CRPF, ANI reports.
Apr 5, 2020 8:22 am (IST)
'Help Us' Pleads Daily Wage Painter | In Panchkula, Pawan Kumar,a daily wage painter has put up a "Help Us" poster outside his house on Chandigarh-Panchkula road, says,"Due to lockdown,I've got no work now. It's difficult to even buy food as I don't have any money left. The government should help me so that I can feed my children".
Apr 5, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
Three More People Test Positive in Agra | Three more people (contacts of earlier positive cases) in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, test positive for the novel coronavirus disease, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 48, said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.
Apr 5, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
Mainland China's Cases Rise | Mainland China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travellers from abroad as well as local transmissions increased, highlighting the difficulty in stamping out the outbreak.
Sex Workers in Maharashtra Ask Govt for Help | Maharashtra sex workers residing in Nashik’s Bhadrakali are facing a financial crisis due to lockdown, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, ANI reports. They say, "If all citizens of the country are getting help from govt why we should be left behind. Govt should help us too."
Apr 5, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
Some State Authorities Say Lockdown May be Extended | Authorities in some states warned on Saturday that lockdowns to rein in the coronavirus pandemic could be extended in parts of the nation as the number of domestic coronavirus cases rose above the 3,000 mark, reports Reuters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a three-week lockdown of India’s 1.3 billion people on March 24 to avert a massive outbreak of infections.
Apr 5, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Trump Asks Modi to Release Malaria Drug Export | US President Donald Trump has said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the amount of Hydroxychloroquine ordered by the United States after India last month banned the drugs for exports. Trump said that he spoke to Prime Minister Modi on Saturday morning and made a request to release Hydroxycholoroquine for the US.
Queen Elizabeth II to Address Pandemic Situation | Queen Elizabeth II will urge people to rise to the challenge posed by the coronavirus outbreak, in a rare special address to Britain and Commonwealth nations on Sunday. In extracts released Saturday of what royal officials said was a "deeply personal" speech, the 93-year-old monarch will say she has faith that people will respond, despite the difficulties.
Queen Elizabeth II has recorded a special broadcast to the U.K. The televised address will be broadcast Sunday at 8 p.m. local time.
Assam Police Deploys Drones | Assam Police have deployed drone cameras in Guwahati to monitor the situation amid lockdown due to coronavirus. MP Gupta, Police Commissioner, Guwahati, says, "we have arrested 75 people and seized around 2000 vehicles for violation of lockdown orders," ANI reports.
People queue up for food in New Delhi during the 21-day lockdown. (Reuters)
Agarwal yesterday said a total of 2,902 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in India, with an increase of 601 in last 24 hours -- the highest for such a period -- with at least 58 of them in critical condition in Kerala, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. In the same time span, 12 more died taking the nationwide toll to 68, he said.
Later, the Ministry's evening update put the total number of those having tested positive at 3,072 nationwide, with 75 deaths.
However, a PTI tally of figures reported by states directly showed at least 97 deaths across the country while the number of confirmed cases of infection had reached 3,619 as of Saturday late evening. Of them, close to 300 have been cured and discharged.
Globally, the virus has infected over 12 lakh people and killed more than 64,000.
US President Donald Trump has warned Americans of the toughest next two weeks as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed the three lakh mark and the death toll stood over 8,000.
“Next two weeks are going to be very, very deadly. Unfortunately, but we are going to make it so that we lose as few lives as possible and I think we are going to be successful,” Trump told reporters during a press conference at the White House that was also attended by Vice President Mike Pence.
"We are really coming up into a time that's going to be very horrendous. Probably a time like we haven't seen in this country. I mean, I don't think we've seen a time like this in the country," Trump said.
Pence said there would be an increased number of testings.
"It's going to be a difficult week for the American people. You will see testing increased around the country and so cases are going to continue to rise across America," he said.
Members of the White House task force on coronavirus have projected deaths between 100,000 to 200,000 people in the US in the next two months.
Officials are hoping against hope to avoid such a scary scenario that could be avoided with strict enforcement of social mitigation measures, including stay-at-home and social distancing.
As of Saturday, nearly 90 per cent of America's 330 million were under stay-at-home order and major disaster declaration was notified for more than 40 of the 50 States.
New York City and its adjoining metropolitan area in the states of New Jersey and Connecticut has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus in the US where several hundreds of deaths are being reported every day.
The peak in New York is likely to hit in next six-seven days, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters in New York after which the curve would start sliding down.
"We are getting to that point where it's going to really be some very bad numbers. We want to keep those numbers a lot lower than they would've been and we will do that. But unfortunately, we're getting to that time when the numbers are going to peek at it's not going to be a good-looking situation,” Trump said.
“I really believe we probably have never seen anything like these kind of numbers. Maybe during the war during a world war, a World War I or II or something, but this is a war all unto itself and it's a terrible thing”, he said in response to a question.
Pence urged people not to be discouraged by the surge in numbers.
"Even though we see the losses rising in the days ahead do not be discouraged. Because there is evidence across the country that Americans have been putting the social distancing and mitigation into practice and it is making a difference. We are seeing it in the new cases that are being reported,” he said.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 300,915 confirmed virus cases in the US and there have been 8,162 deaths so far.