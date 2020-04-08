Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Seeing Light at End of Tunnel, Says Trump as New Data Projects Fewer Deaths in US; 76-day Lockdown Ends in Covid-19 Epicentre Wuhan

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The number of deaths in the US due to coronavirus on Tuesday crossed 12,700, with a record 1,900 fatalities in a single day, as President Donald Trump sought to assure a grieving nation that new data projections reveal fewer deaths than originally thought.
“We're looking to have far fewer deaths than originally thought. I think we're heading in that direction, but it's too early to talk about it,” Trump told reporters at his daily White House news briefing. New York, the epicentre of Covid-19 in the US, alone accounts for 5,400 deaths and 1,38,000 cases, followed by adjoining New Jersey with 1,200 deaths and 44,416 cases.
Read More
Apr 8, 2020 9:01 am (IST)
Spain Records Surge in Coronavirus Death Toll | For the first time in five days, Spanish health officials recorded a surge in Spains's daily coronavirus death toll with 743 people succumbing to the illness overnight compared with 637 in the previous 24 hours. "It is normal to have some oscillations. ... What matters is to see the trend and the cumulative data," said Maria Jose Sierra, deputy chief of health emergencies.
Apr 8, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Two Peruvian Women Diagnosed with Covid-19 Give Birth to Healthy Babies | Two pregnant women diagnosed with the coronavirus in Peru gave birth to babies who have tested negative for the disease, a hospital in the capital Lima said. "Fortunately, there has been no vertical transmission, that means that there has been no contagion from mothers to newborns," said Carlos Albretch, a doctor in the family unit of the hospital told Reuters.
Apr 8, 2020 8:44 am (IST)
Delhi Police Registers FIR Against People Quarantined in Dwaka | The Delhi Police registered an FIR after a civil defence personnel of DUSIB complained that some people who are quarantined at Dwarka quarantine centre were throwing bottles filled with urine from their windows, sources told CNN News. The DUSIB has complained that some people who were quarantined after it was found that they attended the Nizamuddin Markaz were throwing the bottles at the pumphouse which can be accessed from the windows of these flats. This quarantine centre is housing 200 people who had visited the Delhi mosque.
Apr 8, 2020 8:35 am (IST)
Two Kolkata Pavement Dwellers Test Positive for Coronavirus | Health officials said two pavement dwellers in Kolkata tested positive for coronavirus. A 40-year-old man who lived on a pavement in Bowbazar area, was earlier admitted to NRS Medical College Hospital on April 3 and was shifted to ID Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. The other affected person, who stays in west Kolkata's Metiabruz area, was admitted in a local hospital on April 1. After testing positive for the illness, the 60-year-old is now admitted in M R Bangur hospital.
Apr 8, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
40 Crore Indian Workers May Sink into Poverty Due to Covid-19: ILO | About 40 crore workers in India working in the informal economy are at risk of falling deeper into poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) said in a report today that the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting 2.7 billion workers globally due to lockdown. Read More.
Johnson's condition is stable and he 'remains in good spirits,' his spokesperson said. He has not required invasive or non-invasive ventilation and does not have pneumonia.
Apr 8, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
Pulitzer Prizes Postponed by Two Weeks as Journalists Cover Pandemic | The 2020 Pulitzer Prizes for journalism, drama, books and music will be handed out on May 4 instead of April 20, said Dana Canedy, a New York Times editor and administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes. "The Pulitzer board includes many high-level journalists who are on the frontlines of informing the public on the quickly evolving Coronavirus pandemic. As they focus on this critical mission, this postponement will provide additional time to thoroughly evaluate the 2020 Pulitzer finalists,” Canedy said.
Apr 8, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
Post-Covid-19 Stimulus Risks Global Coal 'Lock-in' | China and other nations could be burdened with costly and environmentally damaging coal power for decades if they forge ahead with new capacity to boost their economics after the COVID-19 pandemic, research said. The Carbon Tracker financial think tank report found that 46 per cent of coal plants throughout the world would run at a loss in 2020, rising to 52 percent by 2030. With renewables and natural gas already cheaper than coal in many places, it said that 90 percent of global capacity was already only viable due to non-market financial support. (AFP)
Apr 8, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
NITI Aayog Top Brass Veer Toward Phased Exit From Lockdown: Sources | The top brass of NITI Aayog told CNBC TV 18 sources today that the nationwide lockdown that is expected to end on April 14 need to have a 'phased exit' to cusion the economic damage caused by Covid-19 outbreak. High level officials including secretaries of states have suggested lifting resrictions to areas that are not 'red' Covid-19 containment zones. The final decision on exit strategy will be undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Apr 8, 2020 7:58 am (IST)
'Looking to Have Fewer Death Than Originally Thought': Trump | As the number of deaths in the US due to coronavirus crossed 12,700, with a record 1,900 fatalities in a single day, President Donald Trump citing new data projections said that the number of deaths reported were lesser than originally thought. "We're looking to have far fewer deaths than originally thought. I think we're heading in that direction, but it's too early to talk about it," Trump told reporters.
Apr 8, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
What You Need To Know | According to studies, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough that goes away in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus infection can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. However, the vast majority of people recover. (Image: News18 Creative)
Berlin: Authorities in Germany have fallen victim to a multi-million-euro fraud involving masks much needed in the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Apr 8, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
PM Modi to Discuss Possible Shutdown Extension at 11 AM | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting via video conference with Parliamentary floor leaders today at 11 am to discuss the future course of action related to the coronavirus outbreak in India, among other key issues.
Apr 8, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Trump to Put a Hold on WHO's 'China Centric' Covid-19 Funding | US President Donald Trump said he would put a hold on America's funding to the World Health Organization, after claiming that the international government body was becoming 'China-centric' during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Apr 8, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
China Lifts Lockdown in Wuhan After 76 Days | Thousands of travellers flocked to catch trains leaving Wuhan early on Wednesday as authorities lifted a more than two-month ban on outbound travel from the hard-hit Chinese city where the global coronavirus pandemic first emerged. Read more.
Apr 8, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
US Records Nearly 2,000 Covid-19 Deaths in 24 Hours | The number of deaths in the US due to coronavirus on crossed 12,700, with a record 1,900 fatalities in a single day.
Apr 8, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 82,020 | The coronavirus death toll has surpassed 82,020 and the number of infections has risen to 1,428,428 according to John Hopkins Covid-19 tracker.
Apr 8, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
Trump Allies Put Unproven Covid-19 Drug to Work in Texas | Political connections and Trump allies in Texas are helping push Hydroxychloroquine drug to treat coronavirus. The drug which is used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, is not fully approved to treat Covid-19. However, Trump holds out promise for the drug in the face of a mounting death toll, and has often said, “What have you got to lose?”
Apr 8, 2020 7:06 am (IST)
New York Coronavirus Deaths Cross 9/11 Attack Toll | New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus grew to 5,489, according to the Associated Press, toppling the number of those killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11.
People wait in line to be tested in Chicago, US. (Reuters)
The national number of both fatalities and cases of infections are expected to jump during the next week, officials believe, but they exuded confidence that strict enforcement of social mitigation measures, including social distancing, would help bring things under control in the next few weeks.
“We are seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” Trump said during a White House meeting on Small Businesses. Nearly 97 percent of the America's 330 million population are under stay-at-home order. In the last 10 days, the US Army has added thousands of new beds by converting large public spaces like convention centres into makeshift hospitals. Thousands of ventilators have been distributed, along with millions of face masks, personal protection equipment and essential medical supplies.
A lot of the occupancy is really getting a little bit lower than anticipated, and that is good, Trump said. “I think maybe we are getting to the very top of the curve,” he added.
Referring to his conversation with the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo he said he seems to think that he is getting close to the peak. Hoping that they are soon going to hit the downslide, he said “this is, however, going to be a very difficult week”.
“This week will be a very difficult week because that is the most difficult week when you are at that top position and we will see what happens,” Trump said.
“As we stand here today in the midst of heartbreaking numbers of losses in New York City, I also want to assure the American people that there is reason for hope,” Vice President Mike Pence told reporters during the daily White House briefing on coronavirus.
Latest figures from the ground, he said, reflects evidence of stabilization in some of the areas around the country of the most significant outbreak, the New York metro area including New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut, New Orleans metro area, Detroit, Boston, Chicago and Denver.
“This, in a very real sense, is evidence that the American people are putting into practice the social distancing, the president's guidelines”, he said.
The social distancing measures have now been extended till April 30.
According to Dr Deborah Brix, member of the White House Task Force on coronavirus, "figures from the last three days show that in a series of communities outside New York, New Jersey and Connecticut is creating a much flatter graph, almost much flatter curve".
"The lower curve parameter in cities like Detroit and Chicago shows the amazing activity of every American in those cities to ensure that they're social distancing," he said.
Americans are understating more and more that while we tend to think of this as one large curve in our minds when it began in our country and we long for the day that it will end and we hasten that day by putting into practice some of these mitigation efforts, Pence said in response to a question.
In an interview to a local radio station in Arizona, Dr Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the new models are projecting less than 100,000 deaths as against the previous projection of between one and two lakhs.
Those models that were done, they assumed that only about 50 per cent of the American public would pay attention to the recommendations. In fact, it would seem, a large majority of the Americans are taking the social distancing recommendations to heart -- and I think that's the direct consequence of why you're seeing the numbers are going to be much, much, much, much lower than would've been predicted by the models," Redfield told Tucson Radio Station.