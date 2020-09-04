Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Kerala CM Warns of 'Onam Clusters', WHO Asks US to Reconsider Participation in Global Vaccine Effort 'COVAX'

File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.



India had posted a record single-day spike of 83,883 infections on Thursday. The government said it has adopted a graded approach under 'Unlock' and to open up various economic activities, secretary in the health ministry, Rajesh Bhushan, told a press conference. So far, the Centre has announced four phases of 'Unlock' since June 8 to resume commercial activities.



Asked why the government is opening up different economic activities when there is a spike in daily positive cases, he said, "There is no doubt about it. But then these numbers have to be seen in the context of the total population of India. We are the second most populous country in the world."



The Union home ministry on August 29 had issued 'Unlock 4' guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21.



However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12. The home ministry had also said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside COVID-19 containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.