Coronavirus India Tracker LIVE: 30 Fresh Covid-19 Cases in Agra; Mumbai's Dharavi Tally Jumps to 47

New Delhi: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic climbed to 9,152, according to the Union Health Ministry, after 35 new fatalities were reported on Monday.

The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 7,987, as many as 856 people have been cured and discharged, while one had migrated. The total number of cases include 72 foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

Thirty-five deaths have been reported since Sunday evening, of which 22 were reported from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, three from Gujarat, two from West Bengal and one each from Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

Here News18 brings to you state-wise updates on number of cases, fatalities and recoveries:

— Andhra Pradesh reported 12 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 432.

— A man from Nagaland tested positive for COVID-19. He travelled from Kolkata to Dimapur on March 24, after which he was home quarantined. The entire Marwaripatti and Ghorapatty areas in Dimapur have been sealed.

— In Agra, 30 new cases were reported. Among those infected included a doctor of the Paras Hospital. The total tally in the district reached 134.

— In Bulandshahr, two new cases were reported. Both are relatives of the doctor, who recently died due to coronavirus.

— Four fresh cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi, while one patient succumbed to COVID-19. The patient passed away at Sion Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra. So far, 47 coronavirus cases have been reported in Dharavi.

— The Centre has identified new ‘Hot Spots’ and in total, 140 districts fall in the category of hot spots.

— Chandni Mahal, a COVID-19 hotspot, has been declared a 'containment zone' by the Delhi Government, to prevent the spread of the disease.

