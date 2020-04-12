Coronavirus India Tracker LIVE: Maharashtra Leads With Highest Cases, Delhi Comes Second

Coronavirus India Tracker LIVE: The total number of Covid-19 cases jumped to 8,356 today, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number followed by Delhi. The latest numbers come a day after chief ministers of several states reached a consensus on extending the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by two more weeks.

During a video conference with chief ministers yesterday, PM Modi told them that the next three to four weeks would be critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the virus spread.

During their interaction, several chief ministers demanded financial and fiscal relief from the Centre to fight the pandemic, while Modi suggested measures to incentivise direct marketing of farm produce to help farmers as well as other steps. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the states have demanded Rs 10 lakh crore package.

• While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 7,367, as many as 715 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, the ministry said.

• As many as 34 new deaths have been reported since Saturday evening.

• So far, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 127, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 36, Gujarat at 22 and Delhi at 19.

• Punjab has registered 11 deaths while Tamil Nadu reported 10 fatalities and Telengana nine.

• Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported six deaths each while West Bengal has registered five deaths.

• Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have reported four and five deaths respectively. Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.

• Two deaths have been reported from Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.

• The death toll on Friday evening was 242. However, a PTI tally of numbers reported by various states as on 9 pm on Saturday showed at least 287 deaths due to Covid-19.

• There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of cases announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

• According to the ministry's data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,761, followed by Delhi at 1,069 and Tamil Nadu at 969.

• The cases have gone up to 700 in Rajasthan, followed by 532 in Madhya Pradesh, 504 in Telengana and 452 in Uttar Pradesh.

• Kerala has reported 364 cases and Andhra Pradesh 381. Gujarat has 432 positive patients so far. Novel coronavirus cases have risen to 214 in Karnataka, 207 in Jammu and Kashmir and 177 in Haryana.

• Punjab has 151 positive patients so far while West Bengal has 124 cases. Bihar has reported 63 cases and Odisha 50. Thirty-five people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand while Assam has 29 patients, followed by Himachal Pradesh with 32 cases.

