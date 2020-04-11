Coronavirus India Tracker LIVE: Death Toll Jumps to 239, Cases Rise to 7,447; TN Worst-Hit After Maharashtra

New Delhi: India saw a record single-day jump of 1, 035 coronavirus cases and 40 deaths, which took the total death toll to 239 on Saturday. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest update, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 7,447, including one migrated case, on Saturday.

While the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases is alarming, there have been steady recoveries across the country. Currently, India has 6, 565 active coronavirus patients, while 643 people have been cured and discharged.

The total number of cases include 71 foreign nationals.

Here, News18 brings to you a state-wise update on COVID-19 patients across the country.

— Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jharkhand on Saturday. One case were reported from Ranchi, Koderma and Hazaribagh each, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 17, said Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

— In Agra, three more COVID-19 cases have been found. The total number of positive cases now stands at 92, including 81 active patients, said Prabhu N Singh, Collector and District Magistrate Agra.

— Two women were tested positive for coronavirus in Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar) on Friday. While one of the patients is from Muzaffarnagar who was admitted to Jaypee hospital on April 7 for the operation of pancreas tumor, another is a 21-year-old girl from Sector-50 whose sample were taken by the health department four days ago after she showed symptoms of cold and cough.

— In Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, two more people have tested positive for novel coronavirus as the total number of cases in the district rises to 20, including one death and one cured, said Dr. Sundar Kulkarni, Civil Surgeon.

— A 16-year-old boy in Chhattisgarh who had tested positive for Coronavirus earlier, has recovered and will be discharged. “We hope that all other patients recover soon,” said State Health Minister TS Singh Deo.

— Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 50, including one death and 12 cured/discharged, said State Health Department.

— Seven new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Kerala. Three from Kasaragod, two each Kannur and Malappuram. While the two persons from Malappuram had returned from Nizamuddin, others have been infected through contact, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

— A 71-year-old man, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 7 and was in very critical condition, passed away in Kannur Pariyaram medical college on Saturday. The patient from Puducherry’s Mahe had no travel history.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube