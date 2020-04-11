Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
2-min read

Coronavirus India Tracker LIVE: Death Toll Jumps to 239, Cases Rise to 7,447; TN Worst-Hit After Maharashtra

While the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases is alarming, there have been steady recoveries across the country. Currently, India has 6, 565 active coronavirus patients, while 643 people have been cured and discharged.

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus India Tracker LIVE: Death Toll Jumps to 239, Cases Rise to 7,447; TN Worst-Hit After Maharashtra
Mumbai Police personnel conduct a flag march at Pyodhuni area during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak. (PTI photo)

New Delhi: India saw a record single-day jump of 1, 035 coronavirus cases and 40 deaths, which took the total death toll to 239 on Saturday. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest update, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 7,447, including one migrated case, on Saturday.

While the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases is alarming, there have been steady recoveries across the country. Currently, India has 6, 565 active coronavirus patients, while 643 people have been cured and discharged.

The total number of cases include 71 foreign nationals.

Here, News18 brings to you a state-wise update on COVID-19 patients across the country.

— Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jharkhand on Saturday. One case were reported from Ranchi, Koderma and Hazaribagh each, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 17, said Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

— In Agra, three more COVID-19 cases have been found. The total number of positive cases now stands at 92, including 81 active patients, said Prabhu N Singh, Collector and District Magistrate Agra.

— Two women were tested positive for coronavirus in Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar) on Friday. While one of the patients is from Muzaffarnagar who was admitted to Jaypee hospital on April 7 for the operation of pancreas tumor, another is a 21-year-old girl from Sector-50 whose sample were taken by the health department four days ago after she showed symptoms of cold and cough.

— In Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, two more people have tested positive for novel coronavirus as the total number of cases in the district rises to 20, including one death and one cured, said Dr. Sundar Kulkarni, Civil Surgeon.

— A 16-year-old boy in Chhattisgarh who had tested positive for Coronavirus earlier, has recovered and will be discharged. “We hope that all other patients recover soon,” said State Health Minister TS Singh Deo.

— Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 50, including one death and 12 cured/discharged, said State Health Department.

— Seven new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Kerala. Three from Kasaragod, two each Kannur and Malappuram. While the two persons from Malappuram had returned from Nizamuddin, others have been infected through contact, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

— A 71-year-old man, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 7 and was in very critical condition, passed away in Kannur Pariyaram medical college on Saturday. The patient from Puducherry’s Mahe had no travel history.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,565

     

  • Total Confirmed

    7,447

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    642

     

  • Total DEATHS

    239

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,220,568

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,699,632

    +797

  • Cured/Discharged

    376,330

     

  • Total DEATHS

    102,734

    +50
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres