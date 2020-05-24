INDIA

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus India Update | Another Record Rise of 6,700+ New Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll at 3,867

Representative Image. A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a street, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Srinagar March 13, 2020. (Reuters/Danish Ismail)

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 73,560, while 54,440 people have recovered and a patient has migrated to another country, according to the ministry's bulletin.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
Coronavirus cases in India saw the biggest spike for the third consecutive day on Sunday with 6,767 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,31,868, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,867 after 147 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

"Thus, around 41.28 per cent patients have recovered so far," a Health Ministry official said. The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus includes foreigners.


