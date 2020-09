India's COVID-19 caseload hurtled past the 40-lakh mark on Friday night, just 13 days after it crossed 30 lakh, while the total number of recoveries too surged to 31,06,921, according to data from states and union territories.

Union health ministry data updated on Friday 8 am showed a single-day spike of 83,341 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 39,36,747 while the death toll climbed to 68,472 with 1,096 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.