Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus: Indian Evacuees From Iran Quarantined at Ghatkopar Navy Facility for 2 Weeks

On Friday, a team from the WNC received an Air Iran flight at the Mumbai Airport and shifted 44 Indian nationals who returned from the country to the quarantine facility, the defence spokesperson said.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2020, 11:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus: Indian Evacuees From Iran Quarantined at Ghatkopar Navy Facility for 2 Weeks
Mumbai: Indian citizens evacuated from Iran being shifted to a quarantine facility at Ghatkopar in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Forty-four Indian nationals who returned to Mumbai from Iran on Friday were shifted to a quarantine facility set up by the the Western Naval Command (WNC) here, a defence release said.

The Navy has set up a 100-bed quarantine camp in suburban Ghatkopar.

On Friday, a team from the WNC received an Air Iran flight at the Mumbai Airport and shifted 44 Indian nationals who returned from the country to the quarantine facility, the defence spokesperson said.

They would be kept under medical observation for two weeks, he added.

Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been working on plans to bring back the Indians stranded there.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram