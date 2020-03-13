Coronavirus: Indian Evacuees From Iran Quarantined at Ghatkopar Navy Facility for 2 Weeks
On Friday, a team from the WNC received an Air Iran flight at the Mumbai Airport and shifted 44 Indian nationals who returned from the country to the quarantine facility, the defence spokesperson said.
Mumbai: Indian citizens evacuated from Iran being shifted to a quarantine facility at Ghatkopar in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Forty-four Indian nationals who returned to Mumbai from Iran on Friday were shifted to a quarantine facility set up by the the Western Naval Command (WNC) here, a defence release said.
The Navy has set up a 100-bed quarantine camp in suburban Ghatkopar.
They would be kept under medical observation for two weeks, he added.
Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been working on plans to bring back the Indians stranded there.
