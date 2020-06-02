INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus-infected Man Flouts Home Quarantine, Attends Marriage Function in Maharashtra; Booked

Representative image.

Representative image.

According to Sadar Bazar police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh, on May 27 an employee of a private hospital here tested positive for coronavirus and his family members, including the accused, were put under home quarantine.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 10:25 PM IST
Share this:

Police on Tuesday filed a case against a COVID-19-infected man for violating home quarantine rules and attending a marriage function here in central Maharashtra, an official said.

According to Sadar Bazar police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh, on May 27 an employee of a private hospital here tested positive for coronavirus and his family members, including the accused, were put under home quarantine.

On May 29, his throat swab was taken for testing and the same day, he violated home quarantine norms and attended a marriage function at Kranti Nagar, Deshmukh said.

The matter came to light when people spotted him with home quarantine stamp on his hand and complained to officials concerned, the inspector said.

Later, his swab sample tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Following this, the police registered a case against him under the Disaster Management Act and relevant sections of other laws, Deshmukh said.

Health workers are tracing people who came in contact with the infected man, he said. PTI COR RSY.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading