INDIA

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus-infected Woman Dies in Srinagar, J&K Toll Reaches 13

Representative Image. A worker sprays disinfectants inside a hospital as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

The 29-year-old woman from Habba Kadal area of Srinagar died in the afternoon at CD Hospital as the death count in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 13.

  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
A 29-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died here on Sunday, raising the death toll to 13 in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The woman from Habba Kadal area of Srinagar died in the afternoon at CD Hospital here, nodal officer COVID-19, GMC Srinagar, Dr Salim Khan said.

He said the woman was previously operated in SMHS Hospital here by ENT surgeons for Ludwig's angina (submandibular abscess) and mediastinitis and had septic shock.

"She was shifted to Surgical ICU there and tested positive for COVID-19. She was taken to CD Hospital two days back where she died today," Khan said.

With her death, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Union Territory has risen to 13.

