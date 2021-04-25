Second Covid Wave Testing Our Patience, Don't Believe In Rumours: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the second wave of Covid-19 was testing the patience and endurance of the country, while laying stress on the need to gather information from reliable sources.

In the 76th episode of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he invited health care and front line workers (doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers) from across the country to share their thoughts on the current situations.

“I’m speaking to you at a time when Covid-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling the first wave, the nation’s morale was high…but this storm (second wave) has shaken the nation,” Modi said.

The doctors invited on the show assured that India has all modern treatment facilities and debunked misconceptions over several issues from anti-viral drug remdesivir, whose demand has soared over the past weeks, and vaccinations that a few sections are apprehensive about.

Modi also lauded doctors and health care workers who were tirelessly serving the people.

He also assured that the central government’s free vaccination programme for those above 45 will continue, stressing that India had taken an important step by allowing all adults to take the jab from May 1.

At present, the government-sponsored drive covers only those above 45 years and health care and frontline workers at designated vaccination sites. Earlier this month, the Centre made all adults eligible for the jab from May 1 and also allowed sales of vaccine to private players.

“I urge people to not fall prey to any rumours about vaccines. You all must be aware that the government of India has sent free vaccine to all state governments. All people above 45 years of age can benefit from this. From May 1, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age," Modi said.

“I appeal to all states to reach out to the maximum people with the Centre’s free vaccination plan of the central government,” he added.

From May 1, vaccine-makers can sell 50% of what they produce directly to states and private players, while the rest will have to go to the Centre for the ongoing government-sponsored campaign that will remain limited to those above 45 years, and health care and front line workers. Those between 18 and 45 will have to buy their vaccines once private sales begin or states buy stocks to vaccinate these people.

Some states have already announced free vaccination for their residents.

On Sunday, India logged a record 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking its total tally of Covid-19 cases to 169,60,172. Active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry data. The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with another grim record of 2,767 daily new fatalities. The recovery rate stood at 83.05% with 140,85,110 people recovering from the infection. The case fatality rate was at 1.13%.

