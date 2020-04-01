Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus: ITDC to Provide 2,000 Meals Daily to Health Workers of RML and AIIMS

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) delivered the first batch of 500 meals to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2020, 9:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus: ITDC to Provide 2,000 Meals Daily to Health Workers of RML and AIIMS
Representative image.

New Delhi: The India Tourism Development Corporation will provide up to 2,000 cooked and packed meals every day to health workers of government hospitals, AIIMS and RML, amid the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the PSU said in an official statement on Wednesday.

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) delivered the first batch of 500 meals to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here on Wednesday.

The food is being cooked in the kitchen of ITDC's flagship hotel 'The Ashok'.

"These are testing times which all of us are going through. ITDC in a humble move will provide up to 2,000 meals per day to the healthcare professionals and other needy people as part of its CSR activity," Patel said. "Everything we do today combats the massive challenge that we are facing as a nation and as a world."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram