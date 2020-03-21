Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus: Jamia Millia Islamia Students Temporarily Suspend Protest against CAA

The announcement was made by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising JMI students and alumni.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2020, 8:38 PM IST
Coronavirus: Jamia Millia Islamia Students Temporarily Suspend Protest against CAA
File photo: Students try to breach the police barricading near Jamia Millia Islamia university on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia students on Saturday temporarily suspended their sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising JMI students and alumni. The group was formed after

alleged police brutality on the campus on December 15.

"We temporarily suspend the ongoing 24 hour sit-in protest at Gate no. 7, JMI and appeal to all protesters to kindly take the situation with utmost seriousness and save themselves and others from this fatal illness," the Jamia Coordination Committee said in a statement.

