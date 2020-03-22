Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Number of Cases in India Soars to 324, Janata Curfew Keeps Indians Indoors; 4 States on Partial Lockdown

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The number of Covid-19 cases in India has gone up to 324, the health ministry has confirmed. Of these, 296 are active cases, while 23 have recovered. The total figure also includes four fatalities. As the number of cases continues to rise, India is witnessing an unprecedented shutdown following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew'. The 'Janata curfew' got underway at 7 am and will continue till 9pm. People are largely keeping themselves indoor as part of the social distancing exercise to stop the spread of the virus and bare number of public transport vehicles are plying on nearly empty roads. All markets and establishments except those dealing in essential goods and services will be closed for the day.
States like Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Bihar have announced either complete or partial lockdown till month end. No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country till 10pm and Metro services, including in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, will remain suspended for the day.
Mar 22, 2020 10:27 am (IST)
Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 324: Health Ministry | A total cases of coronavirus in India have reached 324 as new cases have been reported, confirmed Health Ministry.
Mar 22, 2020 10:22 am (IST)
Special Air India Flight Carrying Indian Students from Rome Lands in Delhi | A special Air India flight carrying 263 Indian students that took off from Rome yesterday landed at Delhi airport at 9.15 am today. All 263 evacuees to be taken to ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility in the national, after thermal screening and immigration at the airport.
Mar 22, 2020 10:20 am (IST)
Deserted Roads in Delhi as People Observe 'Janata Curfew' | Delhi woke up to empty streets on Sunday with people confining themselves to homes and vehicles off the road in view of the 14-hour 'Janata Curfew' initiated to check the spread of coronavirus. Barring shops selling essential commodities and pharmacies, all other establishments remained closed as the self-imposed curfew began at 7 am and will continue till 9pm today.
Mar 22, 2020 9:58 am (IST)
GHMC Sanitises Charminar in Hyderabad | Laying emphasis on timely sanitisation of tourists locations in the city, staff of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are sanitising areas near Charminar, which is a major tourists attraction as people visit here from all over the country and from abroad to view the rich heritage. Image courtesy: News18
Mar 22, 2020 9:50 am (IST)
Gujarat Abides by 'Janata Curfew' | The state of Gujarat is in a self-imposed lockdown to fight the novel coronavirus on Sunday. Streets are empty and shops and business establishments remained shut. While, roads, railway stations and airports in the state's four major cities - Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot -
wore a deserted look during morning hours.
Mar 22, 2020 9:44 am (IST)
Columbia Announces First COVID-19 Death | Colombia's health ministry late on Saturday confirmed the country's first death attributed to the coronavirus. The victim was a 58-year-old man who worked as a taxi driver in the coastal city of Cartagena, reports Reuters.
Mar 22, 2020 9:37 am (IST)
First Case of Local Transmission in China's Guangdong Province | A local case of the novel Coronavirus was confirmed on Saturday in South China's Guangdong Province.
Cases Registered Against Three Persons in Kerala for Violating Home Quarantine Guidelines, Threatening Doctors | Cases have been registered against three persons, who were under observation in Kozhikode city, for allegedly treatening doctors on duty and violating home quarantine guidelines.
Mar 22, 2020 9:24 am (IST)
Mumbaikars Stay Indoors as 'Janata Curfew' Commence | Mumbai, the city that never sleeps today woke up to empty roads and deserted public places as the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the coronavirus spread began. The police and state government staff will be present at all stations to ensure that people do not travel unnecessarily and only those engaged in essential services will allowed on local trains. Image: Metro station in Andheri, Mumbai
Mar 22, 2020 9:17 am (IST)
People Stay Indoors, Shops Closed in MP Due to 'Janata Curfew' | People in Madhya Pradesh remained indoors and streets wore a deserted look on Sunday in view of the 'Janta Curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the fight against coronavirus a success. Roadside shops and eateries also remained closed in the state. Four districts - Jabalpur, Rewa, Seoni and Narsinghpur - have already been placed under lockdown since Saturday. Madhya Pradesh recorded its first cases of coronavirus on Friday with four persons testing positive in Jabalpur city.
Mar 22, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
Former Real Madrid President Sanz Dies After Contracting Coronavirus | Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, who was hospitalised with coronavirus, died at the age of 76, his son announced, reports AFP.
Mar 22, 2020 9:07 am (IST)
Deserted Roads As People Observing 'Janata Curfew' | People across the country are observing 'Janata Curfew' which started at 7 am and will continue till 9 pm today following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to stay indoors with an aim to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus. Image: Greater Noida West
Mar 22, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Italy to Shut All Non-Strategic Business Activities Until April 3: PM Conte | Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the country’s supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epidemic. Italy recorded a jump in deaths from the virus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world’s hardest-hit country to almost 5,000, reports Reuters.
Mar 22, 2020 8:48 am (IST)
Two Districts in Kashmir Cancel Gazetted Holidays of Govt Employees | District authorities in Srinagar and Ganderbal have been ordered cancellation of all gazetted holidays of government employees in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In separate orders by the respective district magistrates of the two districts, all government officers and officials who might be on leave were asked to report to duty as and when required or asked. The orders also directed private persons and organisations requisitioned for providing services for the COVID-19 related activities to comply with such orders without fail.
Mar 22, 2020 8:40 am (IST)
One More Positive Case Reported in Andhra Pradesh | With one more positive case of coronavirus reported in Andhra Pradesh, a total count of cases have jumped to five in the state, according to Andhra Pradesh Health Department. A 24-year-old man with a travel history of Paris, has been tested positive yesterday. He arrived in India on March 15 and was admitted to a Vijaywada-based hospital on March 20.
Mar 22, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
No Metro Services Today | Metro rail services in Mumbai closed today in view of 'Janata Curfew'. Image: Andheri metro station.
Mar 22, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
Cases Registered Against Religious Institutions in Kerala for Violating Guidelines | Cases have been registered against several religious institutions in Kerala for violating government guidelines issued in view of rise in coronavirus cases. The religious institutions booked for allegedly violating guidelines are - Sree Krishna Swami Temple, Peruvanthanam Velliyankavu temple, Thrichambaram Sreekrishna Swami Temple, Thadikkad Muslim Juma Ath, and Madakkimoola Juma Masjid. They have been accused of organising functions and massive gathering at a time when the government has advised to stay indoors and avoid gatherings.
Mar 22, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
'Janata Curfew' to Curb Spread of COVID-19 Underway | Nationwide 'Janata Curfew' is currently underway amid rise in positive cases of coronavirus. A total of 315 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in India, according to ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research). Image from Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur market.
Mar 22, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Minor Chid Who Was Suspected of Coronavirus Tested Negative in Assam | A four-year-old child who was suspected of COVID-19 and tested in Jorhat Medical College and Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh has been found negative. There is no COVID-19 positive case in Assam so far, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed
Air Carriers Curtail Domestic Operations | Air carriers like GoAir, IndiGo and Vistara have announced they will curtail domestic operations today, in view of the 'Janta curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mar 22, 2020 7:58 am (IST)
No Passenger Trains to Run Today | No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country till 10pm today while all suburban train services will be reduced to a bare minimum as well. Metro services, including in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, will remain suspended for the day.
Mar 22, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
States Under Partial Lockdown | States like Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Bihar have announced a partial lockdown till the end of the month in order to control the spread of novel coronavirus. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) late on Saturday night said the number had touched 315 in the country.
Mar 22, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
US Vice President Mike Pence and His Wife Will be Tested for Virus | US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said he and Second Lady Karen Pence will be tested for the coronavirus. Pence's comments came a day after his spokesperson said a staff from his team was tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. However, the infected staff was never in direct contact with either Pence or President Donald Trump. The name of the infected staffer has not been released. Pence said he was doing well. In the wake of the coronavirus, the White House has made stringent provisions for those entering the complex.
Mar 22, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Australians Told to Stop Travelling Within Country | Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday told citizens to cancel any domestic travel plans to slow the spread of coronavirus, warning stronger measures were imminent to deal with localised outbreaks. He further said the government was "moving immediately" to recommend against non-essential travel, announcing the measure as Australia's coronavirus infections topped 1,000 cases.
Mar 22, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
Countries Across World Plan New Restrictions to Curb Spread of Virus | As coronavirus cases ballooned in Europe, several countries imposed or planned new restrictions to try to curb the spread. Britain told panic-buyers to calm down. California and three other U.S. states directed tens of millions of people to stay at home. More than 274,800 people have been infected across the world and 11,389 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Mar 22, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
Amit Shah Pledges to Follow 'Janata Curfew' | Union Home Minister Amit Shah today pledged to strictly follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for 'Janata Curfew' and urged citizens to participate to curb spread of COVID-19 in the country.
India Observes 14-Hour Shutdown | During the 14-hour shutdown 'Janata Curfew' today, public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and establishments, except those dealing in essential goods and services, will remain closed for the day. This is being done to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Mar 22, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
PM Modi Appeals Citizens to Stay Indoors | "In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted minutes before the commencement of 'Janata Curfew'. The voluntarily shutdown started at 7 am and will continue till 9pm today across the country.
India to Observe 'Janata Curfew' Amid Rise in Coronavirus Cases | India will be observing an unprecedented shutdown today following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew', where people have been appealed to stay indoors to control the spread of coronavirus. India has 315 confirmed positive cases so far, according to ICMR.
For representation: Indians wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 line up to buy long distance train tickets at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, on March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
The 'Janata Curfew' will end at 9 pm. Ahead of the start of the curfew, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace". He said the steps to be taken now will help in the times to come.
"Stay indoors and stay healthy," he said on Twitter.
In the national capital, the roads were deserted with barely some private vehicles and buses plying. Vendors were off the roads in the morning hours with people confining themselves to their homes.
In Mumbai, the usually bustling western and eastern express highways and other arterial roads looked empty as people stayed in their homes to support the curfew. Same was the situation at the suburban train stations which normally see thousands of commuters jostling to get inside the overcrowded trains.
Cutting across party lines, chief ministers and others leaders have urged the people to follow the self-imposed curfew, noting that "social distancing" was key to breaking the chain of transmission, as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 283 after 60 new cases were detected on Saturday, the highest so far in a day.
Traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced that they will keep their establishments shut across the country for the 'Janata curfew'.
From suspending regular prayers involving large gatherings in shrines of various faiths, including Sunday mass, to disallowing jail inmates from meeting their families on the day, organisations and institutions in every sphere have announced restrictions.
Modi had on Thursday called for the 'Janata curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked chief secretaries of all states to ensure that the 'Janata Curfew' is observed properly and to see that local bodies, fire services, police and civil defence blow sirens or ring bells on Sunday evening to express gratitude towards those involved in tackling the disease.
"We are looking for unity in isolation," Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal had said.
Describing it as the need of the hour, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked everyone in the country to support the step.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had also made a fervent appeal to the people of the country to confine themselves to homes. He said that since the virus spreads through physical contact, social distancing is an effective measure to contain its spread by avoiding contact during the incubation period of the virus.
"It is a matter of great assurance that people have responded very positively to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Saturday.
In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that 50 per cent of the buses will ply on roads on Sunday considering some people may have to travel due to an emergency.
Autos and taxis will, however, be off roads in the national capital as several unions including the Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union and Delhi Taxi Tourist Transport Association, have decided to join the 'Janata curfew'.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also appealed to the people of the state to stay indoors on Sunday.
"Metro trains, roadways buses and city buses will not operate on Sunday," the statement said on behalf of the chief minister. "To curb this infection, we are working on a war footing. Isolation wards have been set up in every district hospital and medical college. So far, 23 patients have been identified in the state, out of which nine have completely recovered. There is no need to panic, but prepare yourself to fight against this challenge," the UP chief minister had said in the statement.
Leaders and other prominent personalities also urged the traders not to hoard essential items and the people to purchase only necessary things.