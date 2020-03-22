Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: No Passenger Trains to Run from March 22-31; Death Toll Rises from 4 to 6 With Fatalities in Maharashtra and Bihar

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The death toll from the Covid-19 epidemic in India has gone up to six with two fatalities being reported in Maharashtra and Bihar. While this was the second death reported from Maharashtra, it was the first fatality from Bihar. The latter was a 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar. As the number of coronavirus infections in India soared to 324, Railways say all train services shall be suspended till March 25.
India is witnessing an unprecedented shutdown following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew'. The 'Janata curfew' got underway at 7 am and will continue till 9pm. People are largely keeping themselves indoor as part of the social distancing exercise to stop the spread of the virus and bare number of public transport vehicles are plying on nearly empty roads. All markets and establishments except those dealing in essential goods and services will be closed for the day. Punjab, meanwhile, has become the fifth states to announce a lockdown till March 31, following similar announcements by Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Bihar.
Mar 22, 2020 1:30 pm (IST)
Indian Banks Association Suspends All Non-Essential Services | Indian Banks Association has issued an appeal stating from tomorrow onwards, bank branches in India will be open only for essential services - cash deposits and withdrawals, clearing of cheques, remittances government transactions. All non-essential services will be suspended.
Mar 22, 2020 1:14 pm (IST)
All Passenger Trains Suspended Till March 31 | No train except goods train will be run up to 2400 hrs of 31.03.2020. "However bare minimum Suburban services and Kolkata metro Rail service will continue to run till 2400 hrs on 22.03.2020, thereafter these services will also be stopped till 2400 hrs of 31.03.2020," announced Ministry of Railways.
Mar 22, 2020 1:05 pm (IST)
Asia Steps up Virus Efforts as Second Wave of Infections Strikes | From Australia's Bondi Beach to the streets of New Delhi, authorities across Asia ramped up efforts this weekend to stem the coronavirus amid fears of a second wave of infections in places where outbreaks had appeared under control. Tighter travel restrictions were imposed in several countries while Malaysia deployed its army to enforce a lockdown as the number of cases in the region soared past 95,000 -- a third of the world's infections, an AFP tally shows.
Mar 22, 2020 12:57 pm (IST)
Greater Noida Man With Travel History of Dubai Tests Positive for Coronavirus | A 31-year-old man in Greater Noida has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to six in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said today. The man stays in Sector Alpha 1, which has been locked down by the district administration for 48 hours to sanitise the area and all residents have been asked to stay indoors.
Mar 22, 2020 12:44 pm (IST)
Paolo Maldini Tests Positive for COVID-19 | Another prominent figure of the sport in Italy has tested positive. AC Milan technical director and legend Paolo Maldini revealed that he and his son Daniel Maldini have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Milan announced the diagnosis shortly after Juventus announced that Paulo Dybala had tested positive.
Mar 22, 2020 12:36 pm (IST)
Bihar Reports First Death Due to COVID-19 | A 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar, dies at AIIMS, Patna, says hospital official. The death toll in India has reached 6.
Mar 22, 2020 12:22 pm (IST)
Hyderabad Police Requests People by Folding Hands to Stay Indoors | Hyderabad Police are requesting people by folding hands to stay indoors by following 'Janata Curfew' to curb spread of coronavirus.
Mar 22, 2020 12:19 pm (IST)
Death Toll in India Rises to 6 | Two deaths due to coronavirus have reported in India today, each in Maharashtra and Bihar, taking the total death toll to six. The country has reported 324 positive cases today.
Mar 22, 2020 12:07 pm (IST)
Tamil Nadu Comes to Standstill as People Observe 'Janata Curfew' | Tamil Nadu came to a virtual standstill on Sunday, with deserted roads, bus stands and rail stations, and retail stores keeping shutters down, in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janata' curfew call to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Although some vehicular movement was seen on major roads of the state, these were largely private vehicles and their numbers were miniscule.
Mar 22, 2020 11:55 am (IST)
Person With 'Home Quarantine' Stamp on His Hand Caught in Andhra | A person with 'home quarantine' stamp on his hand was caught by personnel manning a checkpoint at Yerrupalem in Khammam district along inter state border with Andhra Pradesh, this morning. Officials identified him as a native of Khammam who is believed to have arrived in Bangalore from Qatar yesterday. He was travelling towards Khammam in a cab from Vijayawada when caught. He was sent to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam.
Mar 22, 2020 11:45 am (IST)
Telangana Police Seen Holding Placards on Streets | Telangana Police were seen holding placards, which read, "We are staying at work for you. You stay at home for us." Police were seen requesting people to remain at home in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Mar 22, 2020 11:29 am (IST)
People’s Support is Emphatic: PM Modi | "#JantaCurfew is on. Eminent personalities are encouraging a Stay At Home Sunday to fight Coronavirus. And, people’s support is emphatic," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted while praising people for their support to 'Janata Curfew' to curb spread of novel coronavirus.
Nationwide Trains Shutdown Till March 25 | All passenger trains will stop plying till March 25. Till now 400 mail/express trains are on thier journey, once they reach destination, no other train will commence journey from any railway station. All major railway station will be emptied to avoid gathering of passengers. Railway board will further meet on March 25 to decide whether extension of trains shutdown need to be extended or not, according to sources in Railways Ministry.
Mar 22, 2020 11:08 am (IST)
Deserted Roads in Hyderabad as People Observe 'Janata Curfew' | Roads in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana wore a deserted look on Sunday as the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help check the spread of coronavirus began. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao yesterday called for a 24-hour voluntary curfew from 6 am on March 22 to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Rao, who supported Prime Minister Modi's call to observe 'Janata curfew', urged the people of Telangana to stay at home from 6 am Sunday to 6 am on Monday.
Mar 22, 2020 11:00 am (IST)
Punjab to Enforce Lockdown Till March 31 | Punjab government to enforce lockdown till March 31 to check spread of coronavirus, an official said. The state has reported 13 positive cases so far.
Mar 22, 2020 10:54 am (IST)
People Stay Indoors in Kolkata as 'Janata Curfew' Begins | Streets of Kolkata wore an empty look and public places remained deserted on Sunday as the "Janata curfew" proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the spread of the coronavirus began.
Mar 22, 2020 10:36 am (IST)
People in Chhattisgarh Observe 'Janata curfew', Shops Shut | Residents of Chhattisgarh supported the 'Janata curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as roads and streets remained empty all over the state on Sunday. All commercial establishments, except some medical stores, remained shut in the state capital Raipur, and other cities including Durg, Bilaspur and Raigarh.
Mar 22, 2020 10:27 am (IST)
Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 324: Health Ministry | A total cases of coronavirus in India have reached 324 as new cases have been reported, confirmed Health Ministry.
Mar 22, 2020 10:22 am (IST)
Special Air India Flight Carrying Indian Students from Rome Lands in Delhi | A special Air India flight carrying 263 Indian students that took off from Rome yesterday landed at Delhi airport at 9.15 am today. All 263 evacuees to be taken to ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility in the national, after thermal screening and immigration at the airport.
Mar 22, 2020 10:20 am (IST)
Deserted Roads in Delhi as People Observe 'Janata Curfew' | Delhi woke up to empty streets on Sunday with people confining themselves to homes and vehicles off the road in view of the 14-hour 'Janata Curfew' initiated to check the spread of coronavirus. Barring shops selling essential commodities and pharmacies, all other establishments remained closed as the self-imposed curfew began at 7 am and will continue till 9pm today.
Mar 22, 2020 9:58 am (IST)
GHMC Sanitises Charminar in Hyderabad | Laying emphasis on timely sanitisation of tourists locations in the city, staff of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are sanitising areas near Charminar, which is a major tourists attraction as people visit here from all over the country and from abroad to view the rich heritage. Image courtesy: News18
Mar 22, 2020 9:50 am (IST)
Gujarat Abides by 'Janata Curfew' | The state of Gujarat is in a self-imposed lockdown to fight the novel coronavirus on Sunday. Streets are empty and shops and business establishments remained shut. While, roads, railway stations and airports in the state's four major cities - Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot -
wore a deserted look during morning hours.
Mar 22, 2020 9:44 am (IST)
Columbia Announces First COVID-19 Death | Colombia's health ministry late on Saturday confirmed the country's first death attributed to the coronavirus. The victim was a 58-year-old man who worked as a taxi driver in the coastal city of Cartagena, reports Reuters.
Mar 22, 2020 9:37 am (IST)
First Case of Local Transmission in China's Guangdong Province | A local case of the novel Coronavirus was confirmed on Saturday in South China's Guangdong Province.
In south China's Guangdong Province, a local #COVID19 case was confirmed on Saturday after being in contact with someone who was infected overseas.
Cases Registered Against Three Persons in Kerala for Violating Home Quarantine Guidelines, Threatening Doctors | Cases have been registered against three persons, who were under observation in Kozhikode city, for allegedly treatening doctors on duty and violating home quarantine guidelines.
Mar 22, 2020 9:24 am (IST)
Mumbaikars Stay Indoors as 'Janata Curfew' Commence | Mumbai, the city that never sleeps today woke up to empty roads and deserted public places as the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the coronavirus spread began. The police and state government staff will be present at all stations to ensure that people do not travel unnecessarily and only those engaged in essential services will allowed on local trains. Image: Metro station in Andheri, Mumbai
Mar 22, 2020 9:17 am (IST)
People Stay Indoors, Shops Closed in MP Due to 'Janata Curfew' | People in Madhya Pradesh remained indoors and streets wore a deserted look on Sunday in view of the 'Janta Curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the fight against coronavirus a success. Roadside shops and eateries also remained closed in the state. Four districts - Jabalpur, Rewa, Seoni and Narsinghpur - have already been placed under lockdown since Saturday. Madhya Pradesh recorded its first cases of coronavirus on Friday with four persons testing positive in Jabalpur city.
Mar 22, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
Former Real Madrid President Sanz Dies After Contracting Coronavirus | Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, who was hospitalised with coronavirus, died at the age of 76, his son announced, reports AFP.
Mar 22, 2020 9:07 am (IST)
Deserted Roads As People Observing 'Janata Curfew' | People across the country are observing 'Janata Curfew' which started at 7 am and will continue till 9 pm today following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to stay indoors with an aim to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus. Image: Greater Noida West
Mar 22, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Italy to Shut All Non-Strategic Business Activities Until April 3: PM Conte | Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the country’s supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epidemic. Italy recorded a jump in deaths from the virus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world’s hardest-hit country to almost 5,000, reports Reuters.
For representation; Migrant workers and their families board an overcrowded passenger train, after government imposed restrictions on public gatherings in attempts to prevent spread of coronavirus in Mumbai. (Reuters)
No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country till 10pm and Metro services, including in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, will remain suspended for the day.
Air carriers like GoAir, IndiGo and Vistara have announced that they will be curtailing domestic operations on Sunday.
The 'Janata Curfew' will end at 9 pm. Ahead of the start of the curfew, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace". He said the steps to be taken now will help in the times to come.
"Stay indoors and stay healthy," he said on Twitter.
In the national capital, the roads were deserted with barely some private vehicles and buses plying. Vendors were off the roads in the morning hours with people confining themselves to their homes.
In Mumbai, the usually bustling western and eastern express highways and other arterial roads looked empty as people stayed in their homes to support the curfew. Same was the situation at the suburban train stations which normally see thousands of commuters jostling to get inside the overcrowded trains.
Cutting across party lines, chief ministers and others leaders have urged the people to follow the self-imposed curfew, noting that "social distancing" was key to breaking the chain of transmission, as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 283 after 60 new cases were detected on Saturday, the highest so far in a day.
Traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced that they will keep their establishments shut across the country for the 'Janata curfew'.
From suspending regular prayers involving large gatherings in shrines of various faiths, including Sunday mass, to disallowing jail inmates from meeting their families on the day, organisations and institutions in every sphere have announced restrictions.
Modi had on Thursday called for the 'Janata curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked chief secretaries of all states to ensure that the 'Janata Curfew' is observed properly and to see that local bodies, fire services, police and civil defence blow sirens or ring bells on Sunday evening to express gratitude towards those involved in tackling the disease.
"We are looking for unity in isolation," Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal had said.
Describing it as the need of the hour, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked everyone in the country to support the step.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had also made a fervent appeal to the people of the country to confine themselves to homes. He said that since the virus spreads through physical contact, social distancing is an effective measure to contain its spread by avoiding contact during the incubation period of the virus.
"It is a matter of great assurance that people have responded very positively to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Saturday.
In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that 50 per cent of the buses will ply on roads on Sunday considering some people may have to travel due to an emergency.
Autos and taxis will, however, be off roads in the national capital as several unions including the Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union and Delhi Taxi Tourist Transport Association, have decided to join the 'Janata curfew'.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also appealed to the people of the state to stay indoors on Sunday.
"Metro trains, roadways buses and city buses will not operate on Sunday," the statement said on behalf of the chief minister. "To curb this infection, we are working on a war footing. Isolation wards have been set up in every district hospital and medical college. So far, 23 patients have been identified in the state, out of which nine have completely recovered. There is no need to panic, but prepare yourself to fight against this challenge," the UP chief minister had said in the statement.
Leaders and other prominent personalities also urged the traders not to hoard essential items and the people to purchase only necessary things.